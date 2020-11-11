Tom Bevan scolds CNN's Jake Tapper over recent controversies: 'Maybe just take a seat?'

Real Clear Politics co-founder and president Tom Bevan blasted Jake Tapper on Wednesday, detailing the liberal CNN anchor’s laundry list of recent controversies and suggesting he "take a seat."

The beef started when Bevan scolded CNN for listing “GOP Senators who haven’t congratulated” President-elect Joe Biden yet.

“CNN is not a news organization,” Bevan wrote to caption an image of the network’s bizarre list of lawmakers.

CNN’S JAKE TAPPER CONDEMNED AS ‘SMUG AND REPELLENT’ FOR TWEET ABOUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS

The left-wing Tapper, who has been tied up in a series of self-inflicted controversies largely as a result of his constant tweeting, defended his employer and wrote that Brevan was simply upset because CNN published a negative story about him.

Bevan shot back a scathing response, listing a variety of Tapper’s recent gaffes.

“Just this week @jaketapper has: 1) threatened Trump supporters 2) Tweeted ‘bye Felicia’ at WH Press Sec 3) nodded as Clyburn said Putin was dictating US fortunes,” Bevan wrote. “Plus 4 yrs of hyping Russia hoax, getting caught meddling in an election & lying about it, maybe just take a seat?”

Bevan’s claim that the liberal newsman “threatened” Trump supporters is presumably a reference to a widely panned tweet that Tapper sent earlier this week, suggesting that Trump supporters need to worry about “how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity” as the president continues to challenge election results.

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity,” Tapper tweeted.

Many took the message as a threat to Trump supporters that they wouldn’t be able to find jobs in the future.

Tapper also tweeted a “bye Felicia” GIF to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week, which is considered a rude way of dismissing somebody.

Bevan noted that Tapper on Sunday “nodded” as House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., seemed to allege that Trump is a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have been the envy of the world, but we have also received a lot of disdain from places around the world," Clyburn said. "So I don't understand how the Republicans can allow Putin to dictate the fortunes of this country and that is what is going on here."

CNN’S JAKE TAPPER URGED REPUBLICAN SEAN PARNELL NOT TO RUN AGAINST DEMOCRAT REP. CONOR LAMB

As for Bevan’s other claims, Tapper obviously reported on the Russian “hoax” on a regular basis as CNN’s lead anchor since the network covered it breathlessly for years.

The reference to “getting caught meddling in an election & lying about it” is based on a September Fox News report.

Tapper tried to convince Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell not to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb last year, suggesting that the U.S. Army combat veteran would be better off running in a safer district for Republicans. But Parnell didn't take his advice and challenged Lamb in the critical district anyway.

CNN’S JAKE TAPPER PESTERED GOP CANDIDATE SEAN PARNELL FOR STATEMENT DISMISSING SCANDALOUS DM: SOURCE

Fox News obtained a Twitter direct message that Tapper sent Parnell in 2019 after he officially entered the race, which confirmed a Breitbart News report that the CNN anchor attempted to persuade Parnell not to challenge Lamb in the key swing state’s 17th Congressional District. Tapper’s actions were slammed as political activism, but the CNN anchor has privately claimed he was looking out for Parnell's best interests and didn’t have an ulterior motive.

While Tapper remained silent on the story publicly, he apparently worked the phones behind the scenes. Calls from Tapper to Parnell came “multiple times” after the story broke, a source close to Parnell – who does not work for Parnell’s campaign – told Fox News. The CNN anchor was essentially pestering Parnell to issue a joint statement but Parnell refused, according to the source.

“I was with Sean the day one of these stories broke. Tapper was blowing up his phone like an obsessed lunatic," the source close to Parnell said at the time. “Everyone knew it. By the end of the day, every time Sean’s phone rang or beeped, half a dozen people would roll their eyes, turn to Sean and ask, ‘Tapper?’”

Tapper also reached out to people close to Parnell, including political allies, attempting to get the Parnell campaign to issue a joint statement downplaying the CNN anchor’s actions, according to the source.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.