CNN’s Jake Tapper condemned as ‘smug and repellent’ for tweet about Trump supporters

CNN’s liberal anchor Jake Tapper was widely condemned on Monday for suggesting that Trump supporters need to worry about “how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity” as the president continues to challenge election results. Some believe Tapper was making a threat and others simply thought the left-wing newsman was being a hypocrite.

The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday after results in Pennsylvania and Nevada put him above the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to clinch victory in the Electoral College. Trump has not conceded the 2020 race and his campaign has filed lawsuits in several battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin, including Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity,” Tapper tweeted.

Many pointed out that CNN didn’t accept Trump’s 2016 victory, regularly pushing the debunked Russian collusion narrative. Others pointed out that Tapper didn’t scold ex-Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams when she refused to concede after her 2018 loss to Republican Brian Kemp, while accusing the GOP of stealing the election.

Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer quoted Tapper’s tweet, noting it “is true” but it's not how CNN has behaved.

“This is true – and yet I don’t remember this sort of sentiment when we had Stacey Abrams, on Tapper’s Sunday show yesterday, still refusing to concede her election. Or those who still maintain Trump cheated in 2016 over Hillary Clinton,” Krakauer wrote.

“One doesn't have to endorse every errant claim of voter fraud to find this attitude smug and repellent, especially coming from a man who is directly responsible for injecting the Russia dossier into the national conversation,” Real Clear Investigations senior writer Mark Hemingway wrote.

Pundit Stephen L. Miller responded, “You guys turned Stacey Abrams into a celebrity.”

“Jake, are you making a list like AOC to make sure people who disagree with you politically lose their jobs? Seems like you're pushing a veiled fascist threat here,” political satirist Tim Young wrote.

Tapper added, “I mean, I don’t expect the ride-or-die crew to listen to me,” and sent a third tweet in an apparent attempt to respond to backlash.

“I’m talking about professional actions that go well beyond reasonable legal challenges or actions or due diligence and into the land of the wild and unhinged,” Tapper wrote.

Many others took to Twitter to criticize Tapper:

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.