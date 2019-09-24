Today on Fox News, Sept. 24, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and 2020 presidential candidate; Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump; actress and model Brooke Shields.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Mark Penn, chief strategist on Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: William McGurn, member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board and former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Maria Bartiromo: A Machine May Take Your Job This Decade" - Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo has been investigating the developments of artificial intelligence for her new documentary "Artificial Intelligence: The Coming Revolution." She joins the podcast to discuss what she found, and how these advances in technology will be impacting the workforce and economy.

Also on the Rundown: The coal industry continues to decline at a rapid pace, despite President Trump’s efforts to keep it going. What implications could the industry’s downward spiral have on the economy and the 2020 race? Fox News' Dan Springer discusses coal’s decline and its impact on mining communities. Then, John Larsen, director of Rhodium Group, explains why it's economically cheaper to move toward renewable energy than to try to save the coal industry. Plus, commentary by former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Rick Perry, U.S. Secretary of Energy; Jordan Sekulow, executive director at the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) and author of "The Next Red Wave"; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News political editor; Ed Rollins, co-chairman of Great America PAC.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd speaks with Sam Brownback, ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., about President Trump’s speech at the United Nations, Jordan Sekulow, executive director at the American Center for Law & Justice discusses why there could be a "red wave" coming in 2020, and the band Skillet discuss their faith and their work.