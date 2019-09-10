Today on Fox News, Sept. 10, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State; Rob Gronkowski, former New England Patriots tight end; Johnny Damon, former Major League Baseball star; Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m., ET: K.T. McFarland, former deputy national security adviser.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m., ET: Joe Lieberman, former Democratic vice presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Connecticut; William McGurn, member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board and former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "'Train wreck': Congressman Collins Bashes Impeachment Efforts” - House Democrats are preparing to formally define their impeachment probe into President Trump. U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., tells the Rundown why he thinks their efforts are a waste of time.

Also on the Rundown: Marlin Fitzwater, former White House press secretary for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, is out with a new book, "Calm Before the Storm: Desert Storm Diaries & Other Stories." He joins Tuesday’s podcast to discuss his time as White House press secretary and how that position and the role of the press have changed under the Trump administration. Plus, commentary by writer and author Stephen L. Miller.

.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State; author Brad Meltzer; Michelle Malkin, author of "Open Borders, Inc.: Who is Funding Americas Destruction?"; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News political editor.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd speaks with Lara Trump, Trump campaign senior adviser, about the special elections in North Carolina. Focus on the Family President Jim Daly responds to the controversy over New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ support of Bring Your Bible to School Day.