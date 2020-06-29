Today on Fox News: June 29, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Minneapolis council members who voted to abolish the police department hire private security on the taxpayers' dime. U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., reacts. Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland on a New York Times report claiming President Trump knew a Russia offered a bounty to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., calls on the state attorney to investigate Gov. Cuomo's failed nursing home policy amid COVID-19. Lt. Col. Allen West discusses his move to auction off his crashed motorcycle for charity. Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw reacts to the spike of COVID-19 in his state. Drs. Oz and Nicole Saphier discuss the latest news on COVID-19. Plus, former Texas governor and energy secretary Rick Perry and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Michael Milken, Milken Institute chairman

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: A Deeper Look at Trump's Troubling Poll Numbers - A series of polls last week show President Trump is the clear underdog as he seeks a second term. The most surprising results were from Texas, a reliably red state now considered a toss-up. Arnon Mishkin, director of the Fox News Decision Desk, discusses how Trump can make up lost ground, how realistic it is that Joe Biden could pull off a win in Texas and more on the 2020 race.

Also on the Rundown: The coronavirus crisis has put many retailers to the test. Even as many businesses begin to reopen, most must do so with limited capacity. And after months of being forced to shop online, there are concerns Americans won't return to their favorite brick-and-mortar stores. Jeffrey Roseman, Newmark Knight Frank Vice Chairman and retail real estate analyst, discusses the future of retail and whether it is too soon to declare the shopping mall dead.

Plus, commentary by Paul Batura, author and the vice president of communications for Focus on the Family.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Rick Perry, former Texas governor and U.S. energy secretary; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; former director of the Office of Management and Budget and acting White House Chief of Staff under President Trump; Jim DeMint, former South Carolina senator and president of the Heritage Foundation.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy speaks with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, about her new book and with Fox News contributor and podcast host Johnny "Joey" Jones about the destruction of historical monuments.