Today on Fox News: April 9, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign. So why is n't he giving up his delegates? The CDC is set to loosen guidelines so some Americans can return to work; reaction from Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier. US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams updates the Trump administration's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer shares advice for bar and restaurant owners impacted by COVID-19.

On Fox Business:

"America Works Together" Virtual Town Hall, 2 p.m. ET: Hosted by Charles Payne.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: FDA Chief on Hydroxychloroquine, Testing and Hope for Normalcy - While federal and local officials are still warning Americans the coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better, there are signs of hope. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn discusses what tests, treatments and vaccines the federal government is working on to help us go back to our normal lives. Plus, Dr. Hahn weighs in on the debate over chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

Also on the Rundown: Restaurants around the country are struggling to get by, thanks to the coronavirus and social-distancing precautions. While some have been forced to close down altogether, some have adjusted by offering takeout and delivery-only in an attempt to keep their businesses going. Mark Canlis, co-owner of the family-owned fine-dining restaurant Canlis, based in Seattle, joins the "Rundown" to discuss how his establishment has reinvented itself during these hard times.

Plus, commentary by Orthodox rabbi, author and lawyer, Rabbi Sam Bregman.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Howard Kurtz, host of "MediaBuzz;" A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics; Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy; U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-In.

