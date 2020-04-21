Today on Fox News: April 21, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis; National Security Adviser Amb. Robert O'Brien; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior political analyst; U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: America's Road to Recovery - When will it be a good time to reopen the American economy? Governors are trying to form plans to start getting their states back to normal in a safe manner as the country tries to move forward from the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rick Scott, R-Fla., weighs in on how to reopen the country by state. He also discusses the next round of the Paycheck Protection Program funding for small businesses and his state's decision to open up some of its beaches.

Also on the Rundown: Coronavirus has killed over 40,000 in the United States but many more have recovered. Radio station owner Carl Goldman is one of those COVID-19 survivors. Carl joined the Rundown shortly after he contracted the virus back in February on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. He returns to discuss his recovery, how his wife avoided the virus and his experience at the White House when he met President Trump shortly after being released from quarantine.

Plus, commentary by Cal Thomas, syndicated columnist and author of "America's Expiration Date."

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Dana Perino, host of "The Daily Briefing"; Gen. Jack Keane; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Jon Taffer, host of "Bar Rescue"; Capri Cafaro, Executive in Residence at American University's School of Public Affairs and former Ohio Senate Minority Leader

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla: Jimmy gets the latest on how the economy will reopen with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. and an update how we can all flatten the curve with Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier.