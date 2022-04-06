This is how Putin's regime could fall: Garry Kasparov

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Human Rights Foundation chairman Garry Kasparov explained what could spell the demise of Russian President Putin's regime Wednesday on "Your World."

GARRY KASPAROV: What is very important [is] for the free world to make it very clear that we are there to make Ukraine win the war. We are there to keep sanctions until Ukrainian territory is cleared from Russian occupation forces. Because that's how we can start splitting Russians and also Russian elite [who] will understand that it's not just President Biden who said Putin was a pariah. But American policy … is to make sure that Russia will not be able to return … with Vladimir Putin as the head of the country.

[The] question is when [Putin] goes and what price we and especially Ukrainians, will pay … for Putin's demise and the collapse of his regime. And as much as General Milley was wrong in the beginning of February, talking about 72 hours and the collapse of [the] Ukraine army, he's wrong now about years or … decades of the war. It's not Afghanistan, it's not Vietnam. Ukrainian terrain is very different, and [the] Ukrainian army, unlike in Afghanistan, is fighting [the] Russian army, and all they need is advanced weapons to win this war. So a few more months of the war and strong policy of the United States, leadership from the United States may end up [with] this war in Ukraine's favor, and it will automatically - almost automatically - will lead to the collapse of [Putin's] regime.

