'The View' laughs off Tulsi Gabbard after she won delegate on Super Tuesday: 'Put a fork in it!'

The ladies of "The View" had some laughs on Wednesday at the expense of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii., who earned her first delegate during the Super Tuesday primary races.

Gabbard clinched a second-place finish in the U.S. territory of American Samoa, the only primary outgoing 2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg won, leaving her with a single delegate. There were discussions as to whether she would qualify for the next Democratic debate as the previous one had an earned delegate requirement, but Democratic National Committee (DNC) communications director Xochitl Hinojosa tweeted Tuesday night that they are upping the requirements going forward.

"We have two more debates — of course the threshold will go up. By the time we have the March debate, almost 2,000 delegates will be allocated," Hinojosa tweeted. "The threshold will reflect where we are in the race, as it always has."

Analyzing the Super Tuesday results the next day, "View" co-host Meghan McCain mentioned to ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl that Gabbard walked away with a delegate of her own.

"Tulsi Gabbard has one delegate. She's trying to make the next debate stage. What are the odds of that?" McCain asked.

"She won't be on the stage," Karl grinned as he shook his head.

"When is she going away?" co-host Sunny Hostin complained, sparking Karl to laugh. "When is she going away?"

"I don't know that she's going away, but she won't be on the debate stage," Karl responded.

"She should," Hostin added.

"Put a fork in it," Joy Behar told the congresswoman, sparking laughter from the audience.

Gabbard is one of only four candidates left in the Democratic field. Front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders continue to lead the pack while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., walked away from Super Tuesday at a distant third. Following Bloomberg's withdrawal from the race, Warren is reportedly 'reassessing' her candidacy following a disappointing turnout, including placing third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.