©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Senate

'Maine's Mamdani': Maine GOP chief issues warning about new challenger looking to oust Susan Collins

Graham Platner hired top Zohran Mamdani advisor Morris Katz to produce campaign launch video, says Maine GOP chief

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Dems are pushing 'Maine's Mamdani' in race to oust Susan Collins, GOP chief says Video

Dems are pushing 'Maine's Mamdani' in race to oust Susan Collins, GOP chief says

Graham Platner's Senate run against Sen. Susan Collins shows the Democrats are looking to export Zohran Mamdani's policies across the country, says Maine GOP executive director Jason Savage.

The latest addition to the pool of Democrats seeking to challenge Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is doubling down on Zohran Mamdani-style socialism, says the chief of Maine's Republican Party.

Democrat Graham Platner launched his campaign highlighting his history as an Army and Marine veteran as well as an oyster farmer, but state GOP chief Jason Savage told Fox News Digital that rural accolades aren't policy positions. He pointed to Platner's hiring of a top Mamdani advisor, Morris Katz, to produce his campaign launch video.

In that video, Platner rails against the "oligarchy" and endorses universal healthcare. His website features messaging that claims the U.S. has a "billionaire economy," and that – if elected – Platner would view it as a key part of his job "to dismantle" it.

"Graham Platner is Maine's Mamdani," Savage told Fox News Digital in an interview. "He brought in the Mamdani team to support his campaign. He's out doing a lot of work with socialist groups.… He's a Bernie bro."

SENATE DEMOCRATS ARE FEVERISHLY RECRUITING TOP CANDIDATES TO WIN BACK MAJORITY IN 2026 MIDTERMS

Zohran Mamdani

Far-left Democrats are seeking to export Zohran Mamdani's policies across the country, says Maine GOP director Jason Savage. (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

"What we're seeing here is the exporting of the Mamdani ideology to the state of Maine because they think that they can gain ground in a small state where things aren't as expensive," he added.

TRUMP ALLY MIKE COLLINS LAUNCH KEY BATTLEGROUND STATE BID TO FLIP DEMOCRAT-HELD SENATE SEAT

"You can look through Graham Platner's donor history, and you can see that he donated to Harris for President, Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar," he continued, arguing that far-left candidates are a major threat to the Democratic Party.

Platner's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"If commonsense Democrats, and then the leadership like [Sen.] Chuck Schumer don't do something and say that isn't the future of our party, then they're gonna run in a bunch of these races. and we're gonna beat them," he said.

Savage argued that the Democratic Party's embracing of the far left is a "double-edged sword." He said Democratic candidates can't succeed without the "extreme wing" of the party, and now "they've created a monster that they don't have the ability to control."

Schumer at the Capitol

Savage says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other leading Democrats need to rein in the far-left of their party. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"In the long run, it's going to be catastrophic for them. I mean, Graham Platner advocates for allowing men to be in girls' and women's sports," Savage said. "He advocates for all sorts of policies that are very, very unpopular, and the Democrats can't say anything to stop that."

The Democratic challenger list against Collins is growing, and reports say those already in office are trying to tap Janet Mills, the state's 77-year-old Democratic governor, for the seat.

Sen. Susan Collins

Sen. Susan Collins is facing a wide pool of Democratic challengers in her upcoming re-election bid. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Republicans currently control the majority of the Senate by a 53-47 margin. Democrats would need to flip four seats in the 2026 midterm elections to take the majority. 

A spokesperson for Collins told Fox News Digital that Platner is "just another progressive entering the race."

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report 

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

