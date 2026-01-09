Expand / Collapse search
'The View' hosts repeatedly clash over Trump removing Maduro

'Well what do you think we should do — return him to Venezuela?' co-host Ana Navarro asked

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Ana Navarro mocks 'The View' co-host, asking if she thinks Maduro should be put back in Venezuela

Ana Navarro mocks 'The View' co-host, asking if she thinks Maduro should be put back in Venezuela

"The View" co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin fiercely debated on Friday about the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States.

Since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, co-hosts of "The View" have been sharply divided, erupting in yet another argument on Friday.

The U.S. military and intelligence agencies worked together over the weekend to capture Maduro, in a mission called "Operation Absolute Resolve." While Maduro’s reign was controversial, and was viewed by many as a far-left dictatorship, critics accused the Trump administration of overstepping its authority. Co-host Sunny Hostin has argued multiple times that this was an illegal "kidnapping" by the U.S. government.

The conversation got heated when co-hosts on Friday juxtaposed Maduro’s capture with President Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland.

"Greenland is not owned by the United States, nor should it be owned. It’s not for sale," Hostin said.

Sunny Hostin appears at event

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin argued against multiple co-hosts, condemning Maduro's capture. ((Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images))

"Neither is Venezuela," co-host Joy Behar replied.

"Neither is Venezuela, nor is its oil ours," Hostin said. "Yet we went in, we took the president. I’ve called it a ‘kidnapping’ because I believe that’s what it is, and we took the head of state of Venezuela and take the oil, and are going to put — I think they’re going to put the money in offshore accounts. So how is that okay, but Greenland isn’t?"

Navarro objected to the comparison between toppling Maduro and acquiring Greenland, saying, "Let’s look at some facts. Venezuela is a dictatorship. Greenland is not. Denmark is our ally. Greenland is our ally. We have military bases and operations in Greenland. Denmark is part of NATO as we are, so we are part of one big alliance. Venezuela is a place where they kill, jail, and torture the opposition, where they repress human rights."

"My point is, we cannot make an equivalency between Greenland and Venezuela. So let’s just not," Navarro said. 

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro challenged Sunny Hostin to lay out what she thinks the United States should do now, having already captured Maduro. (Lou Rocco / Getty)

After an intense back and forth about how the United States should handle Venezuela going forward and questions of legality, and Greenland, Navarro offered a final point.

While she said it is a legitimate question, theoretically, to question the legality of Maduro’s capture, at this stage it is ultimately a moot point. 

"The law should never be a moot point," Hostin retorted.

"Well … Sunny, it’s theoretical. We already plucked the guy out, so right now we have invested billions of dollars and months — " Navarro began.

When Hostin argued this was merely continuing "the crime," Navarro challenged her directly.

"Well what do you think we should do — return him to Venezuela?" Navarro asked. "Return him? Is that what you think we should do?"

Venezuela's President Maduro gives state of the nation address, in Caracas

Many viewed Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro as a harsh, left-wing dictator. (Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters)

When Hostin replied that Maduro should instead be tried in the International Criminal Court, multiple co-hosts argued that this group does not consistently enforce international law.

