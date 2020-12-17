'The View' defends Biden aide calling GOP a 'bunch of f---ers': 'Spare us this level of hypocrisy'

President-elect Joe Biden’s deputy chief of staff is under fire for comments she made about Republicans but ABC News’ "The View" didn’t seem to have any issues with the controversial remarks and managed to bash the GOP for what the reliably liberal panel considers hypocrisy.

Biden aide Jennifer O’Malley Dillon was responding to a comment from Glamour reporter Glennon Doyle in an interview published Tuesday about redefining "compromise," saying Biden "rejected" the idea that he could not work with the GOP.

DEMOCRATIC DONORS WANT APOLOGY FROM BIDEN AIDE AFTER 'BUNCH OF F--ERS' REMARK

"The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity," O'Malley Dillon said. "In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f---ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that."

She continued: "From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too."

Prominent Republicans and some of Biden’s donors have called for her to apologize but "The View" doesn’t think she did anything wrong and bashed the GOP for "hypocrisy" over the incident.

Whoopi Goldberg said the comments "weren’t bad at all" and appeared baffled as to why anyone would take offense before turning to CNN’s Ana Navarro, who fancies herself an anti-Trump conservative.

BIDEN AIDE CALLS GOP 'BUNCH OF F---ERS' WHILE PRAISING HIS CALL FOR UNITY

"Girl, thank God nobody is recording us," Navarro joked, implying that she says worse things about Republicans.

"Look, she was definitely off message, OK? Every time Joe Biden comes out, in the campaign, since being president-elect, he sounds like Barney the purple dinosaur, ‘I love you, you love me we’re a happy family,’ so he’s been spreading a message of unity and inclusiveness and being welcoming to Republicans and people he needs to work with, so she was off message," Navarro said, before pivoting and listing multiple examples of Republicans who used objectionable language.

"If you were OK with the likes of Stephen Bannon… if you’re OK with the likes of Stephen Miller, you’ve been OK with a president who paid hush money to a stripper… then I really think you should save your outrage," Navarro continued.

"Just spare us this level of hypocrisy."

BIDEN PREACHES UNITY IN VICTORY SPEECH

Sunny Hostin then declared O'Malley Dillon wasn’t actually "off message," agreeing with the Biden aide that Republicans are difficult to work with.

"I’m not sure where this faux outrage is coming from," Hostin said.

Joy Behar then said, "We're going to be on hypocrisy alert for the next four years," so viewers should get used to it and claimed that Republicans single out females.

"It’s a misogynistic way of attacking women," Behar said.

Goldberg wrapped up the segment by accusing the GOP of pearl-clutching.

"Now is not the time to clutch. You should have clutched four years ago but you didn’t," Goldberg said. "Let’s not forget what the Republicans allowed to have happen here. And thank God they started to wake up and see that it doesn’t work for the country. You can’t, you know – we are one nation, and when you screw the president, you screw the people. I mean that’s just the way it is. So let’s all just decide that we know what happened and we’re going to move on. But let’s not forget, you hurt a lot of people’s feelings and I don’t know that they really feel like you’ve apologized for some of the nasty things you’ve said. But what do I know? I’m just a hack on TV show."

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.