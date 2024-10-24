'The View' co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar exasperated with undecided voters as Election Day approaches

"The View" co-hosts grew visibly frustrated by voters who were still unconvinced to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the tight 2024 race, with Joy Behar admitting she was having a "breakdown" from the anxiety over the election outcome.

The co-hosts discussed Harris' town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, where she spoke to undecided voters. After playing a clip of one voter criticizing both candidates' rhetoric, Behar lashed out.

"Get off the fence, all right?" she said. "It’s a presidential candidate with credentials versus some kind of a nutcase. That’s what you are up against. Stop with the fence already, I’m sick of it. I can’t take this anymore."

"You see I’m having a breakdown. I can’t wait for Election Day, so I can sleep at night!" she added with a groan.

Behar said there needed to be a "blue tsunami" in order to win the race by a large margin.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also criticized swing voters who were hesitant to support Harris.

"If you’re not sure now, I don’t know what else it is people are looking for. She has turned herself inside out practically," Goldberg said of Harris' uptick in sitting for media interviews over the past several weeks.

"She’s doing the best she can with what she’s got, and if it’s not good enough, then we’re in trouble," Goldberg fretted.

Earlier in the program, co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that Harris was being held to a "different standard" than former President Trump was being held to.

"She is being held to a different standard. She has to be perfect while he has been the most imperfect candidate we have ever seen for presidency in our lifetimes. That is just a fact," she stated.

"That is a fact. And, you know, her criticism – the criticism she’s getting is she’s too scripted. I say she’s disciplined. I want someone who is disciplined near the nuclear codes. I want someone who is moderate near the nuclear codes, and so all this criticism that she’s getting makes it very clear to me that not only is it a binary choice, people are holding her to this different standard, because you have a maniac on the other side," she continued.

Behar agreed. "He doesn't even have to appear sane, that's the bar at this point. She has to appear presidential," she said.

CNN commentators were critical of Harris' answers during her town hall on Wednesday, suggesting the vice president gave "word salad" responses when she didn't want to answer a question.

"The thing that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question," former Obama adviser David Axelrod said. "Her habit is to kind of go to word salad city, and she did that on a couple of answers. One was on Israel. Anderson [Cooper] asked a direct question, ‘Would you be stronger on Israel than Trump?’ And there was a seven-minute answer, but none of it related to the question he was asking."

Axelrod also said Harris made a "mistake" when answering questions about the Biden-Harris administration's border policies.

Harris said she believed the administration did "the right thing" by waiting until 2024 to take executive action to curb illegal immigration.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this article.