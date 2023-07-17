'The View' co-hosts freak out over potential No Labels third-party ticket: 'This is the stupidest thing ever'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro unloaded on a potential third-party run in 2024 on Monday and argued that it was the "stupidest thing ever" because of Donald Trump's candidacy.

The hosts played a clip of Joe Lieberman saying that the centrist No Labels party did not intend to be "spoilers" and that they wouldn't get involved if polling showed that their efforts would end up helping either Trump or President Biden.

"This is dangerous because let’s just put things in context. This is not a normal thing. This is not Bill Clinton versus George Herbert Walker Bush with Ross Perot playing spoiler. No. This is Donald Trump. He is a threat to national security. He has threatened our democracy. He caused an insurrection. He has weaponized government against his enemies and so if you, Jon Huntsman or Joe Lieberman – I love you, Joe Lieberman, but you’ve got to stop this, Joe. Joe, Joe, Joe, this is insane, and you cannot do anything, anything, that could possibly help Donald Trump become president. You cannot be an accomplice on that. You are better than that, Joe," she said.

Navarro said her husband was very supportive of No Labels and praised their bipartisan efforts in Congress, adding that it was "needed."

Co-host Sara Haines said there were other ways to get more candidates on the ballot and suggested states change primaries.

"There are a lot of people waiting to make a decision that would fall under a no labels, kind of moderate or independent, and that’s a better way to do it than this because this will hurt, I think, President Biden, and one of the reasons is when you look at the election in 2020, arguably as much as President Biden won, Donald Trump lost… There were a lot of people coming out to vote against Donald Trump rather than for President Biden. So I do think they’ll be peeling away voters that will directly hurt President Biden," she added.

Speculation about a third-party ticket soared after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., was announced as a co-host of the No Labels group's "Common Sense" town hall. Manchin, a moderate Democrat and key swing vote in the U.S. Senate, has not outright rejected talks that he will run for president.

"It’s something that is unique to the American experiment that we are so extreme on both sides, and that’s why it can’t work, and that disappoints me. I would like more options," co-host Sunny Hostin said.

Whoopi Goldberg said it wasn't the time for No Labels to experiment with a third-party run.

"Now is not the time to try the experiment. You should have talked about this four years ago if you thought this was something we should be thinking about because now it’s going to be a breakneck race, and that’s not the way to do this," she said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said the Democratic panic over No Labels showed the party believes Biden is only strong against Trump.

"I do think that the fact that Democrats are panicking so much over No Labels is them recognizing that Joe Biden is really only strong against Donald Trump. So if it’s any other Republican candidate, I think that they realize it’s a much harder race for them," she said.

"I want them to take the time they need," Goldberg said, referring to No Labels. "You know, right now is not the time. You waited too long. You waited too long to figure this out, and this is a question we have been asking on this show since you-know-who won. That has been a question we have been saying. Do we need a third party? But nobody wanted to hear it. Everybody said, ‘oh, stop talking.’ Now y’all are panicking. All of you. Both sides. Nobody’s comfortable. It’s kind of amazing, isn’t it?"