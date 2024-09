"The View" co-host Ana Navarro suggested Monday that American lawmakers who said there's no space for political violence are disconnected from reality after another assassination attempt against former President Trump.

"I kept reading yesterday elected officials on both sides of the aisle tweet out, ‘In America, there is no room, there is no space for political violence.' And, you know, we condemn political violence. We condemn it no matter who it's perpetrated on or attempted on," she said.

Navarro proceeded to rattle off a list of politically motivated attacks in the U.S., remarking, "What America do these folks live in that they think there's no space for political violence?"

"When Gabby Giffords, the congresswoman from Arizona, got shot in the head at an event in her district. When the congressional baseball team got shot at. When Nancy Pelosi's husband got his skull bashed in with a hammer from a political enemy. When we had January 6, when people raided and stormed the Capitol. When, you know, we've had now two different attempts on Donald Trump?"

"So, this is the America that we live in, and political violence is very much a part of it," she said.

Trump was golfing Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., when Secret Service agents thwarted the assassination attempt, firing on the suspect who authorities say was poking a rifle through a hole in the fence about 300 yards ahead of him. The suspect fled but was arrested a little later.

President Biden condemned "political violence" in a statement and commended the Secret Service for protecting Trump.

"As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety," the statement reads.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on X, "There is no place in this country for political violence of any kind. The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., echoed Schumer, saying, "Political violence has no place in a democratic society."

Navarro, who is staunchly anti-Trump, also blamed Republicans for instigating "political violence," linking the attempt on Trump's life to bomb threats against Springfield, Ohio, apparently linked to the discussion of Haitian migrants in the city.

"Let me tell you. Bomb threats in Springfield. I consider that political violence. Threats against Taylor Swift because she made an endorsement, which we all have a right to do, I consider that political violence," she went on.

The co-host then shifted the conversation to gun control, demanding tighter regulations for obtaining a firearm.

"We need to talk about how people with mental health issues keep getting easy access to assault weapons," she said.

The FBI is investigating the incident, which came two months after another assassination attempt against the former president during a Pennsylvania rally in July. There, the shooter wounded Trump in the ear and killed one of his supporters, Corey Comperatore.

