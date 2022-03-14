'The View' clashes over proposed Ukraine no-fly zone: 'We don't want World War III'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of ABC's "The View" clashed Monday over the proposed no-fly zone over Ukraine, with some arguing for its implementation to help Ukrainians in their fight against the ongoing Russian invasion, and others arguing it could lead to World War III involving nuclear weapons.

During a segment focused on the war, co-host Sunny Hostin argued that the "final step" Western countries could take following the placement of sanctions on Russia would be to implement the no-fly zone, while co-host Joy Behar blasted the suggestion that the U.S. would "screw around with a crazy person who has nukes."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by asking what President Biden was expected to do to solve the crisis, suggesting he was getting too much blame for the ongoing war.

"We’ve strengthened our economic sanctions, then people were saying, okay no oil. We’ve done that. The final step in my view, and we’ve talked about it on this show, is the no-fly zone," Hostin said.

"You have someone like Putin that is saying, if you shoot my planes down during my war, I will consider that an act of war. We’re already in a war with them –" she added, falsely claiming the U.S. was already in a war with Russia.

Goldberg interrupted Hostin, saying the U.S. was not yet in a war with Russia before Behar jumped in, warning that implementing a no-fly zone would lead to direct conflict with them.

"Hold on, We don't want World War III in this world," she exclaimed. "This is a country that has nuclear weapons. We have been under this gun of nuclear weapons since I’m a child hiding under the desk,"

"But when does he stop, Joy?" Hostin asked, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You cannot screw around with a crazy person who has nukes. Sorry," Behar responded.

Hostin then asked if Putin should be allowed to kill mercilessly through all of Ukraine, to which Behar responded that China needed to get involved to help pressure Russia.

Guest co-host Alyssa Farah expressed her agreement with Hostin, arguing that, as the most powerful country in the world, the U.S. should be willing to take action to stop the killing if Ukrainians.