Former clerk for Justice Thomas, Carrie Severino, touts Trump’s new milestone in judicial appointments

A former clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas touted President Trump’s new milestone in judicial appointments in an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“Liberals have been using the court to try to force their liberal policy goals on the nation for a generation. Thanks to President Trump, we’re pushing back on that,” said Carrie Severino, now policy director for Judicial Crisis Network.

Severino said that the number of judges now serving on federal courts are now almost evenly distributed among Republican and Democratic appointments.

Trump is closing the year by increasing his already transformative impact on the federal judiciary, with 13 of his district court nominees receiving confirmation this month.

That brings Trump’s total to 102 federal judges confirmed in 2019. Over the course of his administration, that total jumps to 187, including 50 to circuit courts of appeal and two Supreme Court justices.

The 9th Circuit in particular, which Trump has railed against as a “big thorn in our side” in the past due to its liberal bent, has seen a dramatic change in its makeup over the past three years, with 10 of its 29 active seats now being held by Trump appointees, and nearly half being held by appointees of Republican administrations.

Severino said that the courts have made strides in upholding Trump’s regulations in regard to the funding of Planned Parenthood and have made the left lose their grip in pushing the country to the left.

“The quality is incredible. They’re young, they are brilliant, they have experience like Supreme Court advocates, law professors, leaders in their state attorney’s general offices, and they’re all fundamentally deeply committed to the constitution and the rule of law.”

