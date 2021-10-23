Expand / Collapse search
'The Five' slam Biden for dubious claims about the southern border

'Everything is...horrible,' said Kennedy

By Graham Colton | Fox News
'The Five' takes stock of the shape of the country under Biden, from the southern border to infrastructure.

"The Five" slammed Biden Friday for claiming he hasn't had time to visit the southern border, but that he probably should.

"He should go to the border. What is happening to human beings at our southern border is awful and cruel. And he's the president, he signed a bunch of immigration executive orders that he's completely backtracked on," co-host Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery said.

"[Democrats] don't have a policy, they don't have a plan, they should have a plan, they've got the votes, they can do something on immigration," she continued. 

Kennedy noted that the southern border is just one crisis the Biden administration is navigating, in addition to a chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and rising inflation.

"They pretend everything is great; it's not great. It's horrible," she said.

    President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the COVID-19 response in the library of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent monitors single-adult male detainees at Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2019.

    Law enforcement officer stands guard at the beach prior to President Biden's arrival on Marine One in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, September 17, 2021.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said that it is "kind of scary" that Biden is "actually in charge of stuff."  

"I should be happy that the country's on autopilot, but maybe it's not on autopilot," Gutfeld said. "Maybe there's somebody in the cockpit and [they're] driving this plane into the ground, and maybe they actually know what they're doing."

"It's funny he says he's too busy to go to the border," said co-host Jesse Watters. "He goes to Deleware every weekend. He's been to Camp David ten times … I don't know what he's doing!"

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.