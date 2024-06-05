'The Acolyte' creator jokes she’s 'into it’ after being told Disney show is the ‘gayest Star Wars ever'

The showrunner behind a new "Star Wars" show premiering on Disney Plus this week teased that she was pleased fans found the show the "gayest Star Wars ever," during a recent interview. At one point, she said of the whole line of questioning, "I'm, frankly, into it."

During an interview with The Wrap ahead of the Tuesday premiere of "The Acolyte," creator and showrunner Leslye Headland was asked about rumors the show was pro-LGBTQ+.

"This is, I would say, arguably the gayest Star Wars by a considerable margin," reporter Drew Taylor asked Headland, who burst into laughter. "Are you excited about that? Are you embracing that?"

Headland, who was flanked by "The Acolyte" star, Amandla Stenberg, laughed off the question. However, the reporter pressed her again by asking if she was prepared for the LGBTQ themes to be a "talking point."

Stenberg, who identifies as LGBTQ, turned to Headland to explain that this would be asked about "because nerds are gay!"

Headland, who is a lesbian, denied that there was a purposeful gay theme to the series. However, she confessed she had also received this feedback from viewers that the series was the "gayest Star Wars" to date.

"No, I don’t think so! Yet people have told me that it’s the gayest Star Wars, and I'm frankly, into it," she replied.

Afterward, Stenberg and Headland continued to joke about gay characters in the fictional science fiction world.

"I think that Star Wars is so gay already. I mean have you seen the [out]fits?" Stenberg joked.

Headland laughed and added, "And are you telling me with a straight face that C-3P0 is straight? I think it’s canon that R2-D2 is a lesbian."

According to recent reports from The New York Times and Pink News, there is at least one LGBTQ character in the new series and a character played by a transgender actress. Several of the show's cast also identify as LGBTQ.

The Disney-owned film franchise has been criticized by fans in recent years who claim the company has embraced "woke" storylines and characters.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy responded to this backlash in a recent interview ahead of the show's launch.

"My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people," Kennedy said to The New York Times. "That’s an easy decision for me."

The Times had asked Kennedy about some fans trashing "The Acolyte" as "The Wokelyte."

"Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it’s terrifying," Kennedy continued. "I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into ‘Star Wars’ struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal."

