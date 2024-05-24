‘Star Wars’ creator slams critics who complain saga isn’t diverse enough: ‘Most of the people are aliens’

Legendary "Star Wars" creator George Lucas hit back at critics claiming his series hasn’t been diverse enough.

During an interview at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday – just ahead of a Palme d'Or ceremony honoring his contribution to film – Lucas recalled longtime criticism that his movies featured too many White males, and argued that the franchise has always featured diverse characters and its own unique commentary on discrimination.

"They would say, ‘It’s all White men.' I'd say, 'It's not. Most of the people are aliens,'" the 80-year-old "Star Wars" creator said, according to People.

Lucas continued, remarking how his colorful universe of alien creatures is actually his own statement about acceptance and diversity.

"And the idea is you’re supposed to accept people for what they are, whether they’re big and furry or whether they’re green and whatever — the idea is all people are equal," he said.

The "A New Hope" director also described how robots often being discriminated against in the "Star Wars" universe is part of his commentary.

"And that was a way of saying, people are always discriminating against something, and sooner or later, that’s what’s going to happen," he said, also tying that to humanity’s current distrust of Artificial Intelligence.

"I mean, we’re already starting with AI, saying, ‘Well, we can’t trust those robots,’" he said.

The sci-fi legend also touted his famous Black characters as evidence his casts were diverse, pointing to Lando Calrissian, who was played by Black actor Billy Dee Williams in the 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back" and later installments.

African American actor Samuel L. Jackson also played Jedi knight Mace Windu in Lucas’ "Star Wars" prequel series, which spanned from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

Lucas also noted the famous female characters he established, like series favorite Princess Leia – played by the late Carrie Fisher.

"Who do you think the heroes are in these stories? What do you think Princess Leia was? She’s the head of the rebellion," Lucas said.

"She’s the one that’s taking this young kid who doesn’t know anything and this boisterous, I-know-everything guy who can’t do anything and trying to save the rebellion with these clowns," he added, referencing the cocky pilot character, Han Solo.

In terms of other major female "Star Wars" characters, actress Natalie Portman also played one of the prequel era’s most important characters, Senator Padme Amidala.

Lucas has also contributed to diversity efforts offscreen. The filmmaker has funded a student diversity program at his alma mater, the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, giving $10 million to the program in 2017 to support students from underrepresented communities who qualify for financial support at the school.