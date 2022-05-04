Texas attorney general: Supreme Court should 'get out of the business' of writing laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued Wednesday the Supreme Court should "get out of the business of writing laws" while weighing in on the leaked opinion draft to overturn Roe v. Wade. Paxton told "Fox & Friends First" that the Supreme Court had no right to take over the abortion issue in 1973 and handing the issue back to state governments is best.

DEMONSTRATORS OUTSIDE THE SUPREME COURT SOUND OFF ON LEAKED ROE V. WADE DRAFT DECISION

KEN PAXTON: This is half the states asking for this. We made the simple argument that the Supreme Court took over something 50 years ago that they didn't have the right to take over, and they've done a poor job at it. They've changed the law over and over. There's no certainty for states, and so they should get out of the business of writing laws. It's not their job under the Constitution and let the states make decisions. If Massachusetts wants to pass abortion laws, it's up to the people of Massachusetts to make that decision. If Texas wants to pass more restrictive laws, they can do that. People can vote with their feet and decide where they want to live based on the laws of those states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: