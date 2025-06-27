Texas parents sue Houston school district for secretly transitioning their child against their instructions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas parents filed a lawsuit Monday against a Houston school district they say "repeatedly" violated their requests to address their daughter as a girl.

The lawsuit, filed by Sarah and Terry Osborn, alleges that school officials in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) referred to their daughter by a masculine name and with male pronouns for at least two years after the parents instructed them not to.

According to the filing, during their daughter’s freshman year at Bellaire High School, the student’s theater teacher asked the Osborns what pronouns to use for their daughter. After instructing the teacher to only use female pronouns, the parents thought that was the end of it.

But over the next two years, the parents discovered that school staff continued to address their daughter as a boy during the school day, without their knowledge or consent.

"The Osborns only discovered HISD’s actions because they found schoolwork that referred to their daughter by a masculine name," the complaint stated.

Despite several meetings with staff and the school principal, the lawsuit alleges that school officials continued to ignore the parents’ requests.

"For at least two school years, pursuant to the policy, over half a dozen HISD employees referred to the Osborns’ daughter as a boy without their notice or consent—in fact, notwithstanding their express objection," the complaint said.

The lawsuit alleges that the school principal, district superintendent and its counsel did not respond to the parents’ request to provide documents explaining its gender policy and whether it included a parental notification requirement.

"HISD has a widespread practice and official policy of treating students, including the Osborns’ daughter, as the opposite sex without parental notice or consent; against their express instructions; and while actively concealing that treatment from parents. That practice or policy violates the Osborns’ fundamental parental rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment. Additionally, because it burdens their sincerely held religious beliefs and is not neutral or generally applicable, it also violates their First Amendment, free-exercise rights," the complaint stated.

"The Osborns want to help their daughter in the way they think best. But the actions of HISD and its employees are preventing them from doing that," it added.

The parents say the school's actions violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. They are asking for a preliminary and permanent injunction to demand the district honor their wishes to not refer to their daughter as male.

Faith-based legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is representing the parents in the federal court case. The Bellaire High School counselor and principal are also named as defendants in the suit.

ADF senior counsel Kate Anderson said in a statement, "Parents have the right to direct the upbringing, education, and health care of their children without fear of government interference. Schools should never hide vital information from parents, let alone go against their express instructions related to the well-being of their children. School officials should support parents, not replace them, and we are urging the court to make sure HISD updates its policy to respect these parents’ constitutional rights."

The HISD told Fox News Digital, "Given there is pending litigation, at this time, the District is unable to discuss any aspect of this incident."