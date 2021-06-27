Texas lawmaker rips Biden admin over ‘out of control’ spending amid infrastructure compromise

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Fox News’ Mike Emaunel Sunday that the Biden administration’s spending is "out of control" as lawmakers make progress on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

REP. TROY NEHLS: I voted against the 2.3 trillion original number because there was a lot of garbage in it really had nothing to do with infrastructure. I think when we don't have to sell this infrastructure package to the American people, we present it and they will support it. But it actually has to deal with roads and bridges and asphalt and concrete and meaningful infrastructure to help the people in this country move around this great country of ours. It can't be everything but.

…This administration is spending a ton of money. I mean, it was $6 trillion over COVID. Now you're looking at the the 1.9, the family rescue, American rescue plan. Now you're looking at this and then you're going to look at $2 trillion for the the family plan. The spending is out of control up here. And we need to put a stop to it. And we need conservative voices to get involved and say ‘enough is enough.’

