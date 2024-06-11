Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Texas hospital whistleblower says DOJ indictment meant to intimidate him after he exposed gender clinic

Dr. Eithan Haim speaks out on 'The Ingraham Angle' as he faces charges from DOJ

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Texas hospital whistleblower faces federal charges after exposing trans surgeries on kids Video

Texas hospital whistleblower faces federal charges after exposing trans surgeries on kids

Transgender medicine whistleblower Dr. Eithan Haim joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the consequences he has faced since speaking out against transgender surgeries for minors

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Texas surgeon who has been indicted on four felony federal charges after exposing a hospital that allegedly secretly conducted gender-affirming care on minors said he has "no doubt" that the indictment is political intimidation.

"There's no doubt, because that's what they told us," Dr. Eithan Haim told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday.

Haim accused the Texas Children's Hospital, where he completed his residency, of secretly performing gender-affirming care procedures on minors despite previously claiming they planned to shut down the program after state Attorney General Ken Paxton released an opinion saying the procedures could be considered child abuse under state law.

DOJ CHARGES TEXAS DOCTOR AFTER HE BLEW THE WHISTLE ON GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE FOR MINORS

Dr. Eithan Haim

Dr. Eithan Haim says the hospital was secretly continuing with gender-affirming care procedures despite claiming the program would be dissolved. (The Ingraham Angle/Screengrab)

"They were giving every indication to the public that they were shutting down this program, but I worked there. I did surgery there. I knew categorically this was untrue. They not only continued the program, but expanded it behind closed doors," Haim said.

"As a doctor, trust is the most important currency we have. And the fact that they were lying to the public is an egregious violation of medical ethics, and especially for an otherwise amazing hospital," he added.

After shedding light on the alleged violation, Haim was accused of HIPAA violations and indicted on four federal charges by the Department of Justice

Journalist Christopher Rufo, who received leaked documents from Haim regarding the practice, said none of them contained private patient information.

BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL DIRECTOR CALLS FOR DRASTIC INCREASE IN CAPACITY FOR GENDER SURGERIES FOR MINORS 

Justice Department

The Department of Justice filed federal criminal charges against Haim. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Last week, U.S. marshals entered Haim's home, handed him a summons and told him to face the indictments in court.

Haim told Ingraham there's a "remarkable amount" of money involved in gender-affirming care procedures and such clinics capitalize on "vulnerable, confused" kids to keep the programs going.  

"What you created is a chronic medical patient for the rest of their lives," he said, remarking on the harms of puberty blockers and surgeries.

"They're going to be tethered to the boundaries of a hospital, and it's a fate that's unimaginable."

Fox News Digital previously reached out to the Texas Children's Hospital for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ex-Wyo. medical board member: 'This is not gender-affirming care, this is gender-denying care' Video

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum and Nate Foy contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.