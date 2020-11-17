Ted Cruz rips CNN's Chris Cuomo in Twitter spat on Trump's election challenge, coronavirus

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had a fiery Twitter spat with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo over President Trump's ongoing legal battle challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic.

The feud began on Tuesday when Cruz shared a clip from his "Verdict" podcast, offering what some on the left now see as a "radical proposition."

"Here's a radical proposition -- elections are decided when the results have been counted and the legal proceedings are over. That didn't use to be a controversial proposition," Cruz summarized.

That assertion didn't sit well with the "Cuomo Prime Time" host.

"Wrong," Cuomo reacted. "You have been empowering the notion that there are problems with the count that justify delaying transition in the middle of figuring out how to distribute a vaccine in a pandemic.

"Own it...because the position owns you and will be remembered," the CNN anchor told Cruz.

"Hush child," Cruz fired back.

"Senator, you have people on lines for food in your state. Focus on them...on those children. Every day you delay relief the line grows," Cuomo said.

Cruz then provided a fact-check for the CNN anchor about how Senate Democrats have blocked COVID relief bills from passing.

"In the past 2 months, we’ve voted TWICE on $500 billion in COVID relief. Both times, Senate Dems filibustered the bill. You should call on your own party to stop blocking relief. EVERY SINGLE Dem voted to filibuster. I suspect you never reported on that fact to your viewers," Cruz told Cuomo.

Later on, Cuomo brought their feud on-air, calling out Cruz's "unique brand of jackassery" after he knocked his colleague Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, for scolding Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.

"You are a Covidiot, Senator Cruz," Cuomo said. "I know you went to Harvard, I know you're really smart. You just try really hard not to act that way too often, especially when Trump is involved."

"You would think Cruz would have a lot more sense about how bad this virus is. You see what is happening in his state of Texas? Just became the first to surpass a million cases. He doesn't say that often. Not to mention the hunger pandemic that is there- thousands waiting in food lines in north Texas this weekend, cars as far as you can see filled with Americans in need when they shouldn't be," Cuomo continued.

Perhaps Cuomo has remained bitter after the slugfest he had with Cruz during an on-air interview in late September, where the senator had a heated exchange over the coronavirus and invoked his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the pandemic in this state while exposing the CNN anchor's double standard as he repeatedly condemned GOP governors with smaller death tolls in their states.

"I get that your show wants to attack Texas, and Florida, and Georgia because they have Republican governors. We've also had much, much lower death rates than many other parts of the country," Cruz said, alluding to Democrat-run states. "And it's political, the attacks you're making."

"There is something disgusting that Democrats are doing, that Joe Biden does, and that you do, which is you try to blame the people who've lost their lives on your political enemies," Cruz continued. "And that's just not right... It's not right at all and it's particularly not right, Chris, when your brother has presided over the state with the highest death rate in the country."