Ted Cruz: Dems have no plan for inflation other than to make it worse

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz laid out what issues Republicans are focusing on ahead of the November midterms on "Hannity."

SEN. TED CRUZ: If you look at the issues that are racking the country and hurting Americans across the country. You have number one inflation. The Democrats have no plan for inflation other than to make it worse. To spend trillions more and drive inflation up even more. Gas prices. They have no plan to reduce gas prices other than to make it worse by hammering American oil and gas production. Crime, they have no plan to reduce crime other than to make it worse by continuing to supporting radical leftists DA's and leftists who try to undermine, defund or abolish the police. And, illegal immigration they have no plan to stop. Their plan is more illegal immigration, more chaos at the border.

BIDEN RAMPING UP FOR THE MIDTERMS: ‘EXPECT MORE POTUS’

Their only political strategy which you can see their cronies in the corporate media is leaning in on, is distraction. They want to scream Donald Trump all day long because there is nothing on planet earth they hate more than Donald J. Trump. They want to unleash corrupt partisans like the DOJ and the FBI to go after Donald Trump to distract people, and they want to set Joe Biden up to give the most hateful, divisive speech we have seen our president give in our lifetime, calling half of the currently fascists. They are hoping to scare people into voting for an agenda that is failing. It looks amazing. They don’t plan to change. They promise change. They promise more of the same disastrous policy agenda.

