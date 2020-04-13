Ted Cruz calls CNN's Brian Stelter 'chief of rapid response' for DNC in Twitter spat

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter in a fiery Twitter exchange Monday, calling the host the "chief of rapid response" for the Democratic National Committee.

It began on Sunday after Cruz mocked Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, after her state approved a $1,000 fine for people violating the six-feet social-distancing enforcement during the coronavirus outbreak. An image taken from a local report showed her signing legislation into law with several others closely surrounding her. "As I count it, that's $11k right there..." Cruz quipped.

However, the footage aired was actually from 2019, which prompted the Detroit-based WXYZ-TV to issue a correction.

Cruz later took down the tweet, but not before Whitmer responded, "Hello Senator! This photo is from January of 2019 and is being misused to spread anger and fear. I know you would never intentionally mislead the public during a pandemic, so I'm hoping you'll correct this mistake as soon as possible."

Stelter also piled on the GOP lawmaker.

"Why senators shouldn't rush to dunk on others based on a too-good-to-be-true tweet. @TedCruz deleted his shot after @GovWhitmer corrected him," Stelter wrote.

Cruz later fired back.

"I RT’ed a former LA Times reporter who had tweeted pics that mistakenly ran on the ABC local news broadcast. When I found out the story was erroneous, I deleted the tweet," Cruz told Stelter. "Gosh, Brian, why does your tweet omit the MSM error that started it? Or does CNN only exist to attack GOP?"

After sharing the correction from WXYZ-TV, Cruz pummelled the media guru.

"Your job title is literally 'chief media correspondent' for CNN. And yet you ignore the MSM culpability. I simply believed their reporting was accurate. It’s almost as if your real job title is 'chief of rapid response, DNC,'" Cruz scolded the "Reliable Sources" host.

It appeared Stelter did not offer a response to the senator.