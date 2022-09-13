Taylor Lorenz lights up MSNBC reporter for throwing her ‘under the bus,’ exposing her to ‘months of abuse’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Lorenz, the Washington Post technology columnist accused of doxxing conservative Twitter account LibsofTikTok, tore into an NBC News reporter on Tuesday, claiming the interview they had together in the spring made Lorenz subject to "months of abuse" from critics online.

The journalist slammed NBC News reporter Morgan Radford after being interviewed by her in April for a segment on female journalists who are harassed online for their reporting.

After the interview, which featured Lorenz sobbing while reading hate comments off her phone to Radford, Lorenz received heavy criticism for acting victimized when she has targeted conservatives and exposed them for harassment in her own career.

Lorenz’s latest Twitter thread appeared to blame Radford for some of that fallout. She claimed she had "No bigger regret" than having participated in the interview and urged women to "stay away" from Radford.

WASHINGTON POST'S TAYLOR LORENZ DOXXES LIBS OF TIKTOK DAYS AFTER DECRYING ONLINE HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

Lorenz opened her Tuesday tweet storm accusing Radford of "mishandling" the interview that has led to her continued online abuse. "No bigger regret in my career than making the mistake of thinking @MorganRadford knew how to accurately report on abuse/ harassment. Her complete mishandling of the story has led to immense fallout and months of abuse. I cannot warn women loudly enough to stay away from her/MSNBC," the reporter tweeted.

Lorenz continued, claiming Radford sabotaged her for the sake of gaining cheap views, tweeting, "Never did I think a fellow woman journalist would throw a colleague under the bus, especially one that purports to advocate for marginalized communities. It’s a reminder that cable news will always, above all else, exploit people for cheap views. They fundamentally do not care."

She then offered female journalists’ advice to avoid reaching out to people in the media to tell their stories. She added, "Women journalists constantly ask me how to get their stories out, or whether they should do interviews. All I can say is do NOT trust anyone in the media to tell your story or report on harassment accurately, especially TV news people. They do not care about u or getting it right."

Lorenz concluded her thread with a call for media people to take stories of harassment more seriously. "I’m so grateful to the orgs I’ve been able to work w/ to educate people on issues of online harassment & abuse. We need to change how the media tells these stories and force newsrooms to take this stuff seriously," she wrote.

"It’s been almost a decade since gamergate, we can do better," Lorenz wrote, referencing the controversial 2014 social movement against feminism and diversity in the video game industry.

TAYLOR LORENZ WALKS BACK CLAIM SHE WAS BEING 'RELENTLESSLY' HARASSED BY A 'DRUDGE REPORT EDITOR'

In response to her thread, Financial Times San Francisco correspondent Patrick McGee asked Lorenz about what exactly happened between her and Radford. The journalist responded, "She produced an insane garbage segment months ago that misgendered a colleague (then refused to immediately correct it) lied about my harassment campaign, completely misrepresented what I said and how I’ve handled 2 straight years of relentless abuse."

"Never apologized or fixed it," Lorenz added.