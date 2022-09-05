Washington Post piece by Taylor Lorenz blames Libs of TikTok for threats against children’s hospitals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post tech columnist Taylor Lorenz is again taking aim at Libs of TikTok, this time placing blame on the account over growing threats of violence and harassment against children’s hospitals.

"Children’s hospitals across the U.S. are facing growing threats of violence, driven by an online anti-LGBTQ campaign attacking the facilities for providing care to transgender kids and teens," Lorenz wrote, alongside Elizabeth Dwoskin and Peter Jamison. "Twitter has left up the account inspiring the attacks, despite its employees voicing concerns in internal Slack channels that it’s 'only a matter of time' before the posts lead to someone getting killed."

The Post piece then went on a lengthy criticism of the account, describing Libs of TikTok as an anti-LGBTQ page that "baselessly accused" teachers of being pedophiles and "groomers." Lorenz previously outed the account holder and directly tied the individual's tweets about four hospitals to online harassment and phoned-in threats the health centers experienced.

Lorenz and her colleagues also claimed Libs of TikTok did not respond to a question about whether it felt responsible for the threats of violence, despite including a quote from the account holder condemning any and all acts or threats of violence.

DC CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OFFERED 'GENDER AFFIRMING' HYSTERECTOMIES FOR KIDS, AUDIO AND DELETED WEBPAGE REVEAL

The quote was part of a larger text message conversation between Lorenz and Libs of TikTok. The account holder told her in the text exchange that she was working with Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, who is offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual who called in a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The article went on to include numerous quotes from the hospital employees and health professionals who also placed blame on Libs of TikTok for recent safety issues. Lorenz, Dwoskin and Jamison also claimed the account's messaging is already having an effect on people’s ability to seek health care across the country.

"Kids are getting this significant messaging of, not only are you not okay, but we want to hurt you," said, a clinician at Folx Health, a national telehealth group that provides care for LGBTQ health issues, in a conversation with The Post.

BABYLON BEE CEO OFFERS $20K TO CATCH CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL BOMB THREAT CALLER AFTER GENDER SURGERY CONTROVERSY

Libs of TikTok was allowed back on Twitter on Saturday after serving a one-week ban for misgendering another user. In a letter found on libsoftiktok.com, the account holder wrote a letter detailing plans to sue Twitter if they are permanently banned from the platform.

Upon news of the account's reinstatement, Lorenz promoted her piece on Twitter and again claimed that Libs of TikTok had instigated attacks on children’s hospitals.

"Cry harder," Libs of TikTok replied in the comments.

"This ratio is incredible," the account later added, with a screenshot of Lorenz’s tweet.

Lorenz previously faced backlash for doxxing the Libs of TikTok account, resulting in death threats and online harassment.