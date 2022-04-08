Tammy Bruce blasts Biden's 'absurd' plan to track migrants with cell phones: 'How dare us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce slammed the Biden administration's latest move to give cell phones to migrants in order to keep track of them. On "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, Bruce said the phones could easily be discarded and suggested the administration has "lost control" of the country.

PSAKI DISMISSES TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT PLAN TO BUS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO US CAPITOL AS ‘PUBLICITY STUNT’

TAMMY BRUCE: The absurd thing here is, do you think that individuals are going to keep those phones? Do you think that they're going to just be put on them and kept and like coddled? No, I think they might end up in a ditch. They might be handed off to someone else. They might be smashed. We don't know what's going to happen to them. So if this is supposed to make the American people feel safer – oh, and they say 'we're tracking them.' It is an absurd dynamic. …

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And also, for the people who are fleeing horrible situations. … Imagine you're entering into the free country, the best country in the world, and the first thing you're told is "carry this device because we're going to be tracking you." How is it that we've lost control of the country so much that new immigrants, visitors to this country, refugees are now being told you must have this device on you in order to be able to continue to function. How dare us.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: