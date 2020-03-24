Sunny Hostin says Trump only wants to revive the economy to save his hotels: 'There's something in it for him'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin claimed on Tuesday that there's a self-serving motive to President Trump's eagerness to revive the U.S. economy, which has halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hostin suggested that the president was dismissing the advice from his health experts, who continue to urge Americans to stay home and self-quarantine.

"For him to just sort of flout that advice tells me that there's something in it for him," Hostin speculated to her co-hosts. "And it tells me there's something economic in it for him. When you look at Trump's personal businesses, you know that he is losing almost $500,000 per day because six out of his seven hotels are losing money. They are shuttered every day."

She continued, "And that's why our Founding Fathers put the Emoluments Clause into the Constitution because our president should be more concerned about the lives of Americans rather than lining his own pockets. I think that is what this is really about."

During the Fox News virtual town hall, Trump expressed hope that the economy would be heading towards normal by Easter Sunday, on April 12.

"I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," Trump said in the Rose Garden. "If we delay this thing out, you're going to lose more people than you're losing with the situation as we know it.