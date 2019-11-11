Varney: Bloomberg 'widened chasm between socialists who run the party, and everyone else'

Fox Business host Stuart Varney said former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's potential White House run has the Left outraged after many of the 2020 Democratic candidates had harsh words for the billionaire over the weekend.

"Twelve months ago, triumphant Democrats had retaken the House...now they're at each other's throats. It's an ideological split. It is a strategy split. And neither is going away." — Stuart Varney, Fox Nation's "My Take"

"The Democrats civil war is in full swing," said Varney on Fox Nation's "My Take. "Bloomberg has widened the chasm between the socialists who run the party and just about everyone else. The Left is absolutely outraged at this billionaire screwing up an election that was supposed to put the workers front and center."

Speaking at a rally over the weekend, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has said that there should not be any billionaires in America, slammed the former mayor as his audience applauded.

BERNIE SANDERS LAUGHED AT IDEA BEZOS URGED BLOOMBERG TO RUN

"What we need is a dynamic democracy, a democracy where all of us play a role in shaping public policy, not a billionaire who decides that he wants to run for president of the United States because he's a billionaire," Sanders said.

"Bernie is always angry," responded Varney. "He would abolish billionaires, and now a $52 billion man is coming right at him...no wonder he's angry," he said.

Varney also pointed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's reaction, which featured "theatrics" from the Massachusetts senator.

VARNEY: BLOOMBERG IS GRENADE CHUCKED INTO DEM RACE

"Boy, there are some billionaires who don't like this...I think I hurt someone's feelings," Warren mocked from the campaign stage in South Carolina.

"Yeah. You know, this is sad. This is sad. So there are people saying, 'Oh, I'm just mean to the billionaires.' Mean...aw, I know, I know," she said.

"Not sure how that plays with middle America, but clearly the party is split," Varney reiterated. "One side demonizes the rich. The other side says 'Leave them alone, you'll hurt the economy.' The split gets actually worse.

"Bloomberg will not contest the early primaries," the Fox Business host continued. "That means the other candidates will be forced to spend millions in Iowa, New Hampshire and elsewhere, while Bloomberg sits on his billions.

"And then there's the debates. The next one is November the 20th. It is highly unlikely that Bloomberg will qualify to be on the stage. He [doesn't] care. He'll be watching the other candidates tear each other apart," Varney said.

Policies aside, Varney said, Democrats are divided in more areas than one. He noted that many Democrats are not "on board with such a partisan show trial," referring to the ongoing impeachment probe into President Trump.

"Oh, what a difference a year does it make," Varney concluded. "Twelve months ago, triumphant Democrats had retaken the House...now they're at each other's throats. It's an ideological split. It is a strategy split. And neither is going away."

