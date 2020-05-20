Storytime with Dana: 'Ty the Quiet Giraffe'

Expand / Collapse search
Dana Perino
By Dana Perino | Fox News
Join Fox News' Dana Perino for storytime.

In the midst of all of these abrupt changes, with offices and schools closed during the coronavirus outbreak, so many people are grappling with how to manage taking care of their children while also taking care of business.

I have lots of friends who were staring into the future thinking, "How are we going to do this?" I had an idea of how to help: provide a few minutes each afternoon of "Storytime with Dana."

I loved being read to as a child, and I remember Mrs. Laura Bush encouraging families to keep a storytime routine with children as much as possible, especially during times of stress and uncertainty.

I hope that parents will be able to take a breather while I try to keep their kids occupied and entertained for a few minutes every day.

Speaking up can be tough, especially if you're shy. "Ty the Quiet Giraffe" by Carrie Hasler is an inspiring story about speaking up and letting your voice be heard.

Dana Perino currently hosts FOX News Channel’s (FNC) The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino (weekdays 2-3 p.m. ET) and also serves as co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6 p.m. ET). She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor. Click here for more information on Dana Perino. Follow her on Twitter@DanaPerino.