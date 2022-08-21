Steve Hilton: IRS performance audit exposes how the swamp rewards failure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Steve Hilton called for decentralizing power, point to numerous examples of out-of-control "failed" federal bureaucracy on "The Next Revolution."

STEVE HILTON: Evening, everyone, and welcome to "The Next Revolution." We are pro-worker, pro-family, pro community and especially pro-America. As we said last week, the heavy-handed Mar-a-Lago raid was a prime example of an out-of-control federal bureaucracy focused on protecting the ruling establishment and punishing those who challenge it. But does anyone think that the FBI, the Justice Department, these are the only parts of the federal government captured by the establishment, totally unaccountable, failing the American people.

IRS WANTS TO AUDIT ‘SOFT TARGETS,’ NOT THE ‘BIG GUYS’: TEXAS CATTLE RANCHER

Just as we're apparently not allowed to criticize the FBI anymore, as if we live in some kind of tinpot police state, the Democrats and their media servants are now telling us we can't criticize another part of the federal bureaucracy, the IRS, the agency they just voted to double in size, which makes you think, what are they hiding? Turns out quite a lot.

Here are just some of the findings from recent performance audits of the IRS, 17 million unprocessed tax returns, nearly a third of earned income tax credit payments last year were "improper," nearly a third of education tax credits were improper, 13% of enhanced child tax credit, over $5 billion. The IRS sent out nearly 100,000 threat letters demanding tax payments, even though none were due. A scheme they claimed would bring in $9 billion from the rich, cost over half a billion dollars to implement, but actually produced just 14 million in revenue.

So the bureaucratic geniuses at the IRS spent 41 times as much as they raised and what they raised was 642 times less than what they promised. It goes on, in a scheme to target, quote, high earners. It turned out that nearly three quarters, 73%, actually targeted working Americans below the threshold. So much for their latest promise to only target those earning over $400,000. We know from their own record that's total B.S.

HOW THE IRS WILL USE $80B TO GO AFTER TAX CHEATS

The only thing the IRS seems to be good at it terrorizing taxpayers. The audits found the IRS improperly using sneaky schemes to confiscate, "principal residences." Yeah, your home and seizing property before even conducting interviews with, "most of the IRS's victims being small businesses who committed no crime." But of course, they never got their property back. And these are the people that pathetic Biden and his Democrats in Congress have just given $80 billion to hire another 87,000 busybody bureaucrats, doubling the workforce so they can waste even more of your money, abuse even more of their authority to go after even more innocent, hardworking Americans. What a scandal.

What it shows is that in the swamp, in the federal bureaucracy, failure isn't punished. It's rewarded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE: