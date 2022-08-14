Steve Hilton: FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago has undermined any respect for the rule of law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped the double standard by the FBI and DOJ, amid the FBI's raid of former President Trump's residence on "The Next Revolution."

STEVE HILTON: How dare these people talk about applying the law evenly without fear or favor? Merrick Garland, once put forward for the Supreme Court, wouldn't recognize equal justice under law if the words fell off the front of the building and landed on his head.

If the law is being applied evenly, why is there no investigation into this sitting president, Biden, who as vice president, turned the White House into a sleazy, influence peddling operation. We know for a fact that Biden exploited his public office for personal gain. The evidence is clear, some of it in his own voice. These are the crimes that Joe Biden could be charged with under accessory laws for aiding and abetting, tax fraud and money laundering, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, influence peddling and corruption, the federal laws, racketeering of the RICO laws, will anything ever happen?

We know the answer because we saw it before with Clinton, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Holder, Lois Lerner. The establishment always looks after its own. But when the American people put an outsider in there to challenge the establishment after their 50 years of failure, corruption and misrule, they just can't stand it. So they throw the book at them, even if it's total fiction. Mueller, Strzok, Schiff, Comey, Clinton, all the rest of them collaborating [on] what we now know was the complete hoax of Trump-Russia collusion. The FBI fabricating evidence, endorsing the notorious pack of lies that was the Steele dossier, lying to the FISA court, totally forfeiting its public trust.

And now the FBI director, Christopher Wray, turns around and says that criticism of the FBI erodes respect for the rule of law. No, Mr. Wray, we don't need criticism of the FBI to undermine respect for the rule of law. You've done that all on your own. First, with the FBI's outrageous behavior over the Russia hoax and now with this heavy-handed fiasco of the Mar-a-Lago raid. How is it possible that we ended up with an FBI director even worse than Comey? Instead of lecturing us about respect for the law, Christopher Wray should be apologizing for his own role in destroying it, before handing in his long overdue resignation. As for the attorney general, my God, not content with pursuing parents as domestic terrorists, now he's hijacking the justice system to meddle in the 2024 election.

