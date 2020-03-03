Steve Cortes: Why Trump can win the Hispanic vote from Democrats

As Super Tuesday contests get underway, America First national spokesperson Steve Cortes said that the entrepreneurial zeal of the Hispanic small business community will help President Trump get their vote because of his tax and regulatory relief policies.

“The entrepreneurial zeal of the Hispanic community is incredible. It’s a gift to America,” Cortes told “Fox & Friends.”

“Donald Trump has unleashed this kind of optimism in the Hispanic small business community that I think will translate into votes.”

AHEAD OF SUPER TUESDAY, DEMOCRATS BEAR DOWN ON TEXAS

Many of the Democrats seeking to unseat President Trump are making stops in Texas ahead of the all-important Super Tuesday, as the Texas Democratic Party released polling data showing early voting numbers in the Lone Star State rising well above those for the last presidential election cycle in 2016.

The Texas Democratic Party attributed the uptick in voting to a dislike for Trump, with the party saying he’s “uniquely unpopular in the state of Texas” because of border and immigration issues.

“He wants to take away land from Texans to build a border wall and Texans don’t like that,” Rahman said. “The other thing is a change in demographics. In Texas, we have added 2.6 million new people to the voting roll since 2016. Of those, 1.6 million are under the age of 35 and 38 percent are under the age of 25, meaning this will be their first time voting, so it is going to be completely different.”

Cortes made clear that the “economy” will help Trump get the Hispanic vote. He also said that the notion that “Hispanics are soft on the border is a complete media and Democratic narrative.”

“The vast majority of Hispanics in America were born here. Our citizens are not soft on the border.

“What drives us in terms of politics, I think, primarily, it’s the economy -- it’s the opportunity," he said.