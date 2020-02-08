Steve Bannon: Democrats focused on 'total destruction of Donald Trump'

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon appeared Saturday on "Watters' World" where he warned that Democrats would not stop trying to attack the president, saying they don't have a candidate who can beat him during the 2020 presidential election.

"The nullification project's not going to stop," Bannon warned host Jesse Watters. "Here's why. They don't have the personalities. They don't have big personalities. And they don't have policies, the policies are so far left."

Bannon warned that Democrats are focused on Trump's "destruction."

"It's the total destruction of Donald Trump, that's what they're focused on," Bannon said. "They're going to come back with subpoenas [for former National Security Adviser John] Bolton. They're going to come back with subpoenas."

TRUMP OUSTS KEY IMPEACHMENT FIGURES SONDLAND, VINDMAN DAYS AFTER SENATE ACQUITTAL

Bannon called on Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate the the repeated attacks on Trump.

"We need to vet this and I think the Senate Judiciary is a place to start," Bannon said.

Watters played a clip of Bannon in 2017, when he predicted at the time that Democrats would continue to attack tjhe president.

"Here's where it's going to get worse, because he's going to continue to press his agenda. And as economic conditions get better, as more jobs get better [...] They're going to continue to fight," Bannon said. "If you think they're going to give him your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken. Every day, every day it is gonna be a fight."

"Did you think it was going to be this ugly?" Watters asked Bannon.

"I thought it was going to be this ugly," Bannon said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The strategist warned that Democrats have no choice but to continue pressing the president.

"They don't have another alternative," Bannon said, adding that "Trump triggers them."