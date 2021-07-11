Stephen Miller discusses transformation of 'conservatism' at CPAC

Former President Trump's senior advisor Stephen Miller said he's focusing on the future of America in his CPAC speech from Fort Worth, Texas. Miller joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" ahead of his speech, which covers the change of conservatism throughout U.S. history.

STEPHEN MILLER: I think that it begins with understanding what a nation is, right? A nation is a community of people who share common dreams, common aspirations and common goals.

And so it begins with a conservatism rooted in the idea that we are, in fact, a nation. We're not just a collection of thoughts. We're flesh and blood people. We have hopes and we have dreams, and we want to live those hopes and dreams in America that's wedded with this exceptional history of adventurism, of exploration, of reaching new heights, new frontiers, reaching into the stars.

So we have this destiny in America that's inextricably bound up in our history as a nation of pioneers and settlers and explorers pushing ever further towards the next horizon. That's what American greatness is all about.

We have so much to be proud of in this country.

