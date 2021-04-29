Stephen Miller slams Biden’s ‘sheer recklessness’ on border and immigration policy

Former White House Director of Speechwriting Stephen Miller told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that the Biden administration's "sheer recklessness" over his immigration policy is "striking." Miller said Biden's immigration rhetoric was a "really weak moment" in his address to Congress.

BIDEN'S 100 DAYS IN OFFICE: HOW A BORDER CRISIS ESCALATED

STEPHEN MILLER: I mean, other than finishing off the pandemic, the border crisis is the single biggest issue in our country today. We had another month, according to The Washington Post, of record-breaking illegal crossings and thousands more getting in completely undetected. I will just say that if you listen to those remarks, what really strikes me is the sheer recklessness of saying in the middle of a border crisis that his top priority is legalizing people who came here illegally.

...

And he also called for, which I thought was really strange, giving citizenship to people who are overstaying their visas. Imagine the message that sends to everyone in the world trying to get a visa to the United States for three months or six months or nine months, saying, you know what, even if your visa expires, stay here anyway, you'll become a U.S. citizen.

...

I just can't imagine the commander in chief, the person responsible for our laws, the person responsible for administering our borders, would use this opportunity not to try to reach across the aisle and say, let's secure the border, but to say let's give citizenship to lawbreakers. It was a really, really weak moment in an overall unimpressive speech.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW