Stephen Colbert mourns Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal: We should change the law

Left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert on Monday expressed his disappointment in the conclusion to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, imploring that Wisconsin self-defense laws be changed.

Rittenhouse, who was charged with five felony counts stemming from the shooting deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as the non-fatal shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, was found not guilty on all counts on Friday.

During the monologue portion of his nightly program, "The Late Show," Colbert addressed the verdict, which his audience booed.

"The big news on Friday was that after being accused of crossing state lines, killing two people and wounding another last year during a Black Lives Matter protest, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts," Colbert said.

"Cards on the table, I am not a legal expert so I can't tell you whether or not Kyle Rittenhouse broke the law. But I can tell you this, if he didn't break the law we should change the law," he added to cheers from the audience.

Wisconsin law allows someone to use deadly force only if "necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm," which the jury found to be true in Rittenhouse's case.

Colbert joins a throng of other left-wing personalities who've aired their disapproval of Rittenhouse's proved innocence, including "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg, who said Monday that she still believed the now 18-year-old committed murder despite the not guilty verdict.

Appearing on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following the acquittal, Rittenhouse criticized those who attempted to defame his character ahead of, and throughout, the trial. One such character was President Biden, who referred to Rittenhouse as a White supremacist in a tweet ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

"Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial, and understand the facts before you make a statement," Rittenhouse said.

"It’s actual malice; defaming my character for him to say something like that," he added.