Stephen A. Smith fires back at MSNBC for describing him as a 'megaphone for MAGA propaganda'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith responded on Saturday to an MSNBC column that was critical of him, calling him a mouthpiece for President Donald Trump's supporters. Smith defended himself, saying that he would talk to anybody, Republican, Democrat or Independent, who might be resonating with voters on key issues.

"Let me express to you what I think about what he wrote. I think that's the exact problem with the left," he said. "If I don't agree with you, I must be MAGA, it must be the case. I'm platforming MAGA propaganda, is that so? I don't view it that way."

Smith, who has been outspoken in his criticism of the Democratic Party since their loss in 2024, spoke out against an MSNBC column, written by MSNBC opinion blogger Ja’han Jones. The column accused him of being a "megaphone for MAGA propaganda," and took issue with Smith speaking to conservative guests.

"Us pointing out these things that are wrong with the Democratic Party makes me bad? Makes me a megaphone for the MAGA right?" Smith said during his show. "They're on the right, so there's no reason to listen to them, I'm not that dude. On this platform, it's very, very important that I say to y'all this, on this platform, it's very, very important that we understand this. I'm going to talk to everybody that I can."

STEPHEN A. SMITH REGRETS BACKING VP HARRIS, 'OPEN' TO VOTING GOP: 'NOT INTERESTED' IN THE 'FEAR MONGERING'

Jones called out Smith for his recent conversations with multiple conservative personalities, including conservative activist Candace Owens and The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro.

Smith shot back by listening the many interviews he's done with Democrats on his own show, and his appearances with News Nation's Chris Cuomo, as well as appearances on CNN and MSNBC. Smith has also appeared on Fox News host Sean Hannity's show.

"Did you bring up Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania? Did you bring up Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland? Did you bring up Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader for the House of Representatives for the United States of America? He was on this show. Did you bring up Areva Martin, legal analyst on the Left, who was part of Kamala Harris' campaign? Oh, by the way, on the show on several occasions. Did you bring up Cory Booker? The senator for the state of New Jersey, who's also been on this show. How about Cornel West? Remember when he was on the show?" Smith continued. "He's been there, there's videos, Ja’han Jones, I mean, you're a very busy guy, I assume, you might have missed this."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Smith also noted Michael Cohen, a big Trump critic and former lawyer for the president, was on his show.

"I've had folks from both sides," he argued before listing the other Democrats he's invited to the program who have not accepted, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Harris, and Tim Walz.

"I am a journalist by trade, I'm going to interview you and give you an opportunity to answer the questions that people want to know and see what they have to say about it, and y'all be the judge. I'll try to ask piercing and poignant questions," Smith said. "It ain't platforming to listen to what other people have to say. They're going to say it anyway."

Smith also criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during his defense against the MSNBC columnist.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I have never been a fan of listening to Elizabeth Warren, I respect her as a senator of the United States, I respect her work, etc. I got one problem with Senator Elizabeth Warren and one problem only. No other problem other than this: Every time I listen to her speak, she makes me feel like if you don't agree to her, you're destined for hell. You have no soul. You have to agree with every syllable that she's uttering; otherwise, you're going to hell. Lightning is going to strike you down."

"There can be no alternative to anything that she says, it has to be her, or something is wrong with your soul, that's her. I mean, the one I watch, when I see her talking," he said.

Smith said that the only reason he had no desire to interview Warren was because he didn't want to feel like he was going to "hell" because he might disagree with her about something.