Stephen A. Smith says Democrats are 'lost,' hints he is seriously considering presidential run

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith continued his criticism of the Democratic Party and hinted that he is serious about his rumored 2028 presidential run on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday night.

Fallon began the interview by noting how much media attention Smith has been getting for his potential 2028 presidential bid, even showing a list of headlines covering his potential candidacy.

After reading off a few of the headlines, Fallon asked Smith, "I mean, what’s going on? What does this mean?"

STEPHEN A. SMITH SPARS WITH WHOOPI GOLDBERG ON THE REAL CAUSE OF DEMOCRATS' 2024 LOSS

Smith initially responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment, saying, "Folks are nuts, number one," but continued by giving a more serious rundown of the current state of the Democratic Party.

"Number two, you know, I mean, the Democratic Party, I mean, they’re lost. They had a bad few months. We all know this. And even though there’s a lot of qualified Democrats all over the country from a local perspective — governors, mayors, stuff like that — there’s no real national voice. Enter moi. They’ve come to me," said Smith. "And so, I mean, I did not ask for this. I don’t want this. I happen to have a very, very, very good life, very good job. I’m good, very good."

The longtime sports broadcaster touched on his rising poll numbers, as Democrats struggle to find a suitable candidate to lead their party nationally.

"I watch these things. I watch these things," claimed Smith.

While the sports journalist claimed that he "doesn't want" the position, he then made a comment that seemed to strongly hint at the reality of a presidential run.

STEPHEN A. SMITH ARGUES HE CAN WIN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AFTER DEMOCRATS' ‘PATHETIC’ 2024 RUN

"And I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute now. I don’t want to do this.’ But the fact that they’re talking about me this way, I must say, I approve this message."

The "I approve this message" comment clearly didn't get by Fallon, who exclaimed, "Oh my God!" in response.

While the press has seemed generally excited over the prospect of Smith running in 2028, one veteran Democratic strategist clearly thinks otherwise.

James Carville has been an outspoken critic of Smith's presidential aspirations, saying when it comes to politics, he doesn't "know his a-- from a hole in the ground."

"He’s on there running his g--damn mouth about how he may have to run as a Democrat, because there’s nothing left in the Democrat party, there’s no talent," said Carville on his "War Room" podcast. "Stephen A, are you s---ing me?"

Smith responded to Carville's harsh criticisms on his own podcast, questioning whether this attitude is part of the reason why Democrats have been struggling to connect with everyday Americans.

"I religiously say I am no political aficionado. I religiously say I don’t know politics like that. I read, I watch the news, I am a conscientious observer. But I do have to ask you a question, Mr. James Carville, albeit rhetorically. You do know that you are talking to a voter right? Could that be one of the reasons y’all lost? Just a thought." Smith said.

He continued, "Because you sound like one of those old curmudgeons that want things to be the way that they used to be. And you are resentful, harboring an abundance of animosity because you are not being heard. That is not Stephen A. Smith’s fault, sir. That’s that damn Democratic Party that I was talking about."