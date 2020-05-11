Kenneth Starr asks: What did Obama do 'and when did he do it' in Michael Flynn investigation?

Former Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that former President Barack Obama should be very concerned after the Justice Department filed a motion last week to dismiss the federal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"The question emerges, not just what did the president [Obama] know and when did he know it [but] ...what did the president do and when did he do it?" Starr told Ingraham. "And did he know that the Department of Justice was being completely circumvented by his director of the FBI, Jim Comey, in league with [then-Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper?"

Starr added that the DOJ's motion document opens Obama up to public questioning about any deeper role he may have played in the Flynn matter.

Flynn's name was "unmasked" in transcripts of phone calls he made to Russia's then-ambassador to the U.S. during the Trump transition period. He later pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI, which stemmed from questions he was asked about those conversations in a Jan. 24 interview with federal agents at the White House. Critics have suggested that the agents who interviewed Flynn, Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka, were trying to entrap him.

"The motion to dismiss the General Flynn indictment I think is very, very troubling for President Obama," said Starr, who warned against jumping to conclusions about Obama and his potential involvement behind the scenes.

"He has now, I believe, with all due respect, opened himself up to some of the most serious questions over the last four years."