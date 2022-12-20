Stanford’s ‘index of forbidden words’ eviscerated on Twitter: ‘intellectual morons’

Twitter users criticized an index of "harmful language" Stanford University proposed as part of a plan to eliminate certain terms from its websites and computer code.

The language-banned guide asserted that words such as "American," "abort" and "child prostitute" should be changed to "U.S. citizen," "cancel," and "child who has been trafficked" respectively within the university’s sites to "eliminate ‘many forms of harmful language,'"

The guide was first revealed in May, though it went viral in recent days following a Wall Street Journal editorial board piece on the initiative. The outlet described the guide as an index of forbidden words.

The guide, titled "The Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative," featured "10 ‘harmful language’ sections outlined in the index: ableist, ageism, colonialism, culturally appropriative, gender-based, imprecise language, institutionalized racism, person-first, violent and additional considerations.’"

Conservatives on Twitter were outraged over the guide of "harmful language," including the proposal to stop using the term "American" to describe oneself.

Actor and conservative Adam Baldwin blasted the people behind the guide, tweeting, "Intellectual Morons formulate such crap so they can huff: ‘You just don't understand!’"

American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Christina Sommers tweeted, "My God. Scroll through this list of ‘potentially harmful’ words that @Stanford IT administrators wish to eliminate. ‘Blind Review’ & ‘tone deaf’ are ableist. ‘Guru’ & ‘bury the hatchet’ —culturally insensitive. Term ‘trigger warning’—stress-inducing."

Business journalist Justine Moore declared, "You guys, this list of words that Stanford doesn't want us to use anymore is truly insane."

Skeptic Magazine publisher Michael Shermer described the index as a bad idea, tweeting, "That language evolves, and responds to shifting moral norms & cultural customs, is well understood & acceptable. Enforcing language change by fiat from the top down rarely works & will probably backfire, as at Stanford."

Townhall.com writer Gabriella Hoffman suggested Stanford University’s founder would not approve of this language guide. She tweeted, "Leland Stanford would be ashamed of the institution he cofounded. It just forbid ‘harmful’ language such as calling yourself an American and/or an immigrant. Guess my naturalized legal immigrant American parents and relatives are harmful now!"

Stanford School of Medicine professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya tweeted, "I remember how proud I was when I became a naturalized American citizen. I'm still proud to be an American, and I don't care that @Stanford disapproves of my using the term."

His tweet caught the attention of Twitter owner Elon Musk, who appeared taken aback at the guide. The billionaire tweeted, "Stanford disapproves of saying you’re proud to be an American? Whoa."

Bloomberg Government editor Robin Meszoly suggested the Wall Street Journal's article about the guide could have come a satire site, tweeting, "Is this from The Onion? No, the WSJ."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., claimed this language guide is "A good reminder that Congress should pass my bill to tax private university mega endowments."

A spokesperson for Stanford said the guidelines were meant for "internal use."

"Stanford’s style guidelines are meant for internal use, often for individual workgroups," Dee Mostofi told Fox News Digital. "In this case, the EHLI website was specifically created by and intended for use within the university IT community. It will continue to be refined based on ongoing input from the community."