Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fox News Flash

Speaker Mike Johnson says he's no 'big fan' of rumored idea to raise top tax rate

Johnson reaffirmed the GOP's interest in lowering taxes for everyone

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
'Big beautiful bill' could be 'most consequential piece of legislation' in decades, Speaker Johnson says Video

'Big beautiful bill' could be 'most consequential piece of legislation' in decades, Speaker Johnson says

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on passing a blueprint backing President Donald Trump's agenda, preserving the integrity of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security and rumors that House Republicans are weighing a hike on the top tax rate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is no "big fan" of hiking the tax rate for America's wealthiest to 40%, an idea reportedly being mulled by Republicans to offset some costs of their in-progress tax package.

"We're the Republican Party, and we're for tax reduction for everyone, and that's a general principle that we always try to abide by," Johnson told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. 

Though there are many discussions, thoughts and theories on how to get all the GOP's goals accomplished, Johnson said he wouldn't "put any money on any of [those] yet."

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP TAX CUTS ‘TOP PRIORITY’ FOR CONGRESS, SAYS TOP HOUSE GOP LEADER

Speaker Mike Johnson

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) holds a press conference following a House GOP caucus meeting at the U.S Capitol on April 10, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum)

"I would say just stay tuned. The next five to six weeks are going to be critical as all these negotiations happen in the committees of jurisdiction," he continued.

"You'll hear lots of rumors and lots of talk, but we'll see where it all lands."

TRUMP'S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL’ TAX AGENDA SCORES MAJOR VICTORY IN HOUSE DESPITE GOP REBELLION THREATS

Donald Trump in a navy jacket and purple tie looks to his right

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a meeting with Republican Senators at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Trump has made multiple tax-related promises, including no taxes on tips. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg)

Johnson voiced the need for consensus on the package, eyeing the 218 votes needed in the House and the 51 votes needed in the Senate for successful passage, assuring viewers that the bill will have reached an adequate "comfort level" before heading to the floor.

According to Bloomberg, the floated 39%-to-40% tax rate would affect those earning $1 million or more annually, a two-to-three percentage increase from the current 37% rate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump says GOP 'getting close' on 'biggest tax cuts in USA history' Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.