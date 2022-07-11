Soros takeover: Another Spanish radio star bolts before liberal group takes over conservative station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX -- Dania Alexandrino is the latest conservative Radio Mambi star to walk away from the Miami-based, Spanish-language station ahead of a planned takeover by a George Soros-linked liberal group.

Alexandrino will join fellow now-former Radio Mambi host Lourdes Ubieta at Americano Media, a recently launched conservative news organization that has been aggressively pursuing Radio Mambi personalities who refuse to work for the Soros-backed group.

Alexandrino found out that the Soros-backed group was looking to acquire Radio Mambi earlier this year and immediately knew she wouldn’t be able to work for anyone linked to her nemesis, Democratic Rep. Darren Soto.

"I found out by reading an article and I was like, ‘Holy crap, so I sent it to the station manager and I was like, ‘I do want you to know that if this purchase happens, there's no way in hell I'm taking any money from this staff,’" Alexandrino told Fox News Digital. "I was straightforward about that because I’ve had an on-air rift with Congressman Darren Soto… he belongs to the Hispanic Congressional Caucus, which I happen to call the Hispanic Communist Caucus. For month, he’s been trying to push censorship of Radio Mambi."

Alexandrino, who informed Radio Mambi of her decision on Monday afternoon, is expected to appear alongside Ubieta at an Americano Media press conference at 11 a.m. ET when Americano Media founder and CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo will announce major lineup additions from Miami’s Intercontinental Hotel Doral.

Alexandrino and Ubieta have bolted from the iconic Radio Mambi, which is historically linked to South Florida’s Cuban exile community and offers an anti-communism view popular among Spanish-speaking conservatives.

But the community, including the station’s own hosts, are furious that a group of liberals partially funded by Soros, a far-left billionaire, would control the station if a $60 million deal is approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Latino Media Network, a new network set to be made up of 18 Hispanic radio stations currently owned by Univision, including Radio Mambi, was partially financed by Lakestar Finance, an investment group affiliated with Soros Fund Management.

Alexandrino said she’s invited Soto to debate the topic on her program multiple times to no avail, and the Democratic lawmaker’s ties to Soros has given her doubts the Latino Media Network will allow conservatives to flourish once the deal is finalized next year pending FCC approval.

"I've had a bone to pick with Darren Soto and with George Soros, because George Soros has actually financed most of Darren Soto’s campaign," Alexandrino said. "His campaigns have been funded by Latino Victory Fund which get their financing from George Soros. So, you know whether you want to call it directly or indirectly, he's been financed by George Soros… my principles, my values will not allow me to take any money from a man that I've been shunning and that I've been destroying on the air as somebody who only searches and seeks the destruction of America."

Indeed, the Soros-funded Latino Victory Fund funneled at least $500,000 into Soto’s 2018 campaign, according to Florida Politics.

Alexandrino doesn’t believe Latino Media Network talking points that changes won’t be made once the Soros-backed management takes over. One of the reasons why she’s skeptical is Al Cardenas, a board member who used to serve as the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

Cardenas, who is married to "The View" co-host Ana Navarro, still bills himself as a Republican but Alexandrino doesn’t think his involvement in Radio Mambi will benefit conservatives under the Soros-backed regime.

"They're closeted Democrats. Simple as that. There's nothing Republican about Ana Navarro. There's nothing conservative about Ana Navarro. Same as with her husband," Alexandrino said, noting that she expects Latino Media Network to subtly silence conservative voices.

"They're going to try to be classy about it. They're going to start saying, ‘Well, you can't say that,’ And then from that, ‘You can't say that,’ and then all of a sudden, we're going to have this long list of things that we won't be able to talk about on the air," Alexandrino said. "And I'm just not - I'm not that type of person, you do not censor and you do not tell me what to say or not say on the air."

Like Ubieta, Alexandrino will now focus her attention on Americano, where she has been hosting a program in addition to her Radio Mambi responsibilities. Alexandrino will continue to host her Americano show at 8 p.m. ET and will serve as a senior adviser to Garcia-Hidalgo, the company’s CEO.

"What excites me about Americano is it's the first project of its kind, the first nationwide multiplatform media project that looks to serve that section of the Hispanic community, that's never been served by Univision or Telemundo. When you watch Telemundo and Univision, you have people that are constantly serving as the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party," Alexandrino said. "So our audience, our people, you know, Latinos that are first-generation Latinos who are the ones that usually come through Spanish-language media, have been held captive for years by the Democratic Party and by Univision and Telemundo, constantly lying to them and using them for political gain."

She believes "Democrats don’t like people having an option," and that is why Soros and his allies are attempting to take over conservative, Spanish-speaking stations like Radio Mambi.

"I’ve always asked myself, ‘Why are they so afraid of people having an option if they're so confident that their platform is what people and Hispanics want to follow? Why are they afraid of letting people make up their own mind? Because they can't convince them, because people have decided that they're tired and fed up of being utilized," Alexandrino said. "The Democratic Party prostitutes the vote of the Hispanic population. They use it, they abuse it, and then they discard. They do it every single election cycle. They promise they will never deliver."

Alexandrino is confident many Radio Mambi listeners will follow her to Americano, but is concerned for older Cuban exiles who rely on the station as a voice to represent them but don’t have the ability to make the jump.

"I know that some of these senior citizens, they don't have cell phones. They don't have the ability to go online and listen online... so that part does break my heart, because I know that this audience… the vast majority of the listeners to Radio Mambi are from the Cuban exile community. You know, people who found Radio Mambi might be a place where they can actually, you know, express themselves, where they can actually feel that they are being heard and they're being represented," she said. "That's the only sad part about it. So, I'm not sure if they'll be able to follow us. I do pray to God and hope that they do."

Americano Media aims to represent "a counterrevolution and the entry onto the scene of the only non-progressive national media outlet created by and for the Hispanic American community, a community tired of being treated as a victim of its past, played with emotionally and that the other networks in the country only offer him fear as his present and uncertainty for his future," according to its website.