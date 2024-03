Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

U.S. organizations behind an embattled celebrity campaign accused of using Palestinian terror symbolism are linked to George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF).

"Artists4Ceasefire" met the ire of critics for using a "red-hand symbol" they said was popularized in Palestinian protest movements after a 2000 lynching in Ramallah. The "Artists4Ceasefire" organization is backed by two OSF-linked groups, ActionAID USA and Oxfam America, according to their website.

OSF has been a major donor to Oxfam America since 2016, donating nearly $14 million from 2016-2022. Additionally, the former chief strategy officer of OSF, Smita Singh, is the chair of the governing board of Oxfam America.

According to ActionAID USA's most recent available reports for 2021 and 2022, "The Open Society Institute," currently known as The Open Society Foundations, was listed as a #3 donor on both financial documents.

Operations to prepare for the celebrity campaign to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza began shortly after Oct. 7 attacks, which notably featured Hamas using "rape as a weapon of war" and the kidnapping of American and Israeli civilians.

According to domain registration tracker WHOIS, approximately 10 days after the Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israel (on Oct. 17), the domain for "Artists4Ceasefire.org" was registered.

The campaign made major headlines after being spotlighted by celebs like Billie Eilish and Mark Ruffalo who wore its distinct red symbol at the Oscars.

"To those who wore the red hand pin at the Oscars, this is what every Israeli and Palestinian thinks of when he sees a red hand: the lynching of 2 Israelis by Palestinians in 2000 in a police station," Ofir Gendelman, an Israeli government spokesperson, said. "The murderers drenched their hands in their victims' blood, celebrating their murder. Don't support that."

One particular image from the terror attack became canonized in Palestinian protest culture when one of the killers, Aziz Salha, waved his bloodied hands to the crowd from the police station's window to incite the crowd even further.

Salha had said, "We were in a craze to see blood." According to critics, it was at this time the red hand became popularized in some pro-Palestinian circles.

"The red pins were meticulously fashioned under the guise of a ‘cease-fire' [but have]… sinister origins," Liora Rez from the group StopAntisemitism previously told Fox News Digital.

After the controversy, the pro-Gaza campaign released a statement calling the allegations, "completely false."

"[T]his movement is rooted in love, inclusion and a just peace for all people," the campaign said in a statement. It also claimed the hand was orange, not red.

OSF's has also been donating to the Tides Foundation, a nonprofit that has been bankrolling extremely anti-Israel groups, Fox News Digital previously reported. A spokesperson for the OSF said at the time they condemn Hamas and support a future that respects the rights and freedoms of all.

Billionaire George Soros handed his empire to his son Alex Soros in June, who is regarded by some critics to be more "radical" on left-wing causes than his father.

The Media Research Center extensively researched "previous radical statements" made by the younger Soros and found "Alex has shown himself to be even more radically leftist than his father… on issues [including]… outright anti-American propaganda."

Fox News Digital reached out to Oxfam America, ActionAID USA and "Artists4Ceasefire" for comment.

OSF referred Fox News Digital to a statement which said, "Many of our partners have been at the forefront of pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza. Open Society itself has publicly taken this position and continues to advocate for an end to fighting."

"Many of the groups that Open Society helps fund have different perspectives and routinely disagree with each other. As a funder that respects the expertise and independence of those we fund, Open Society supports partners who take a variety of positions on particular strategies of non-violent opposition, without itself taking a position."

In addition, OSF stated they don't support Hamas and noted how they have donated over $17 million to Israel and Palestinian causes in 2023.

Fox News' Brian Flood and William La Jeunesse contributed to this report.