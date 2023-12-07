Soros' foundation funds nonprofit that finances pro-Palestine protests: Watchdog group

A nonprofit that has received donations from George Soros has been bankrolling groups who have hosted pro-Palestinian rallies, according to a watchdog group.

The nonprofit, San Francisco-based Tides Foundation, has been given over $22 million for different causes. The Tides Foundation has then given millions to liberal organizations who have all organized pro-Palestinian protests, according to the Capital Research Center.

$650,000 to Jewish Voice for Peace

$710,000 to Adalah Justice Project, a pro-Palestinian group.

$86,000 to IfNotNow

$38,000 to the progressive Center for Constitutional Rights

$600,000 to the Mass Liberation Project, a progressive organization working to "end mass incarceration and abolish the criminal legal system."

$132,000 to the WESPAC Foundation, the group over Students for Justice in Palestine.

Soros' Open Society Foundations network made donations to the liberal organizations.

The Mass Liberation Project's Arizona chapter, which is a direct affiliate of the Tides Foundation, has accused the U.S. government of "ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people," and also paints Hamas in a positive light.

"We acknowledge Hamas as a legitimate political actor and democratically elected Gazan resistance working to free Palestinian people," a page on the Mass Liberation Project's Arizona chapter's website states. "We unequivocally support Palestine’s demands and acknowledge Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a necessary step to secure Palestine’s freedom. There are not two sides to genocide. As Palestinian people resist ethnic cleansing they must have unwavering global support."

"We wholeheartedly reject the false Zionist narrative that criticism of Israel is anti-Semitism…We will not be bribed or extorted by funders or philanthropy who use anti-BDS clauses to silence our movement’s solidarity with Palestine," their website also states.

The page specifically says "We do not condemn Gazan resistance."

Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow both held a protest inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Oct. 19, resulting in about 300 people being arrested, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

"We were raised saying 'Never again.' Never again is right now. It's this very moment," one of the protesters told Fox News.

A spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations told Fox News they condemn Hamas and support a future that respects the rights and freedoms of all.

The Tides Foundation didn't respond to a request for comment.