Soros' foundation funds nonprofit that finances pro-Palestine protests: Watchdog group

George Soros' nonprofit gave millions to the Tides Foundation

By William La Jeunesse , Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
FOX News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on a charity watchdog group discovering that the nonprofit Tides, which receives donations from billionaire George Soros, donated millions to pro-Palestine rallies.

A nonprofit that has received donations from George Soros has been bankrolling groups who have hosted pro-Palestinian rallies, according to a watchdog group.

The nonprofit, San Francisco-based Tides Foundation, has been given over $22 million for different causes. The Tides Foundation has then given millions to liberal organizations who have all organized pro-Palestinian protests, according to the Capital Research Center.

  • $650,000 to Jewish Voice for Peace
  • $710,000 to Adalah Justice Project, a pro-Palestinian group.
  • $86,000 to IfNotNow
  • $38,000 to the progressive Center for Constitutional Rights
  • $600,000 to the Mass Liberation Project, a progressive organization working to "end mass incarceration and abolish the criminal legal system."
  • $132,000 to the WESPAC Foundation, the group over Students for Justice in Palestine.

Soros' Open Society Foundations network made donations to the liberal organizations.

MAN FIRES SHOTGUN, SHOUTS ‘FREE PALESTINE’ OUTSIDE JEWISH TEMPLE WITH PRESCHOOLERS INSIDE

Demonstrators

U.S. Capitol Police said that they arrested 300 demonstrators who stormed a rotunda on Wednesday afternoon. (Jon Michael Raasch for Fox News Digital)

The Mass Liberation Project's Arizona chapter, which is a direct affiliate of the Tides Foundation, has accused the U.S. government of "ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people," and also paints Hamas in a positive light.

"We acknowledge Hamas as a legitimate political actor and democratically elected Gazan resistance working to free Palestinian people," a page on the Mass Liberation Project's Arizona chapter's website states. "We unequivocally support Palestine’s demands and acknowledge Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a necessary step to secure Palestine’s freedom. There are not two sides to genocide. As Palestinian people resist ethnic cleansing they must have unwavering global support."

TRUSTEES GATHER FOR EMERGENCY MEETING AS CALLS INTENSIFY FOR IVY LEAGUE PRESIDENT TO RESIGN

George Soros smiles

George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management LLC, speaks during an event on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from May 22 to 26.  (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We wholeheartedly reject the false Zionist narrative that criticism of Israel is anti-Semitism…We will not be bribed or extorted by funders or philanthropy who use anti-BDS clauses to silence our movement’s solidarity with Palestine," their website also states.

The page specifically says "We do not condemn Gazan resistance."

Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow both held a protest inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Oct. 19, resulting in about 300 people being arrested, according to the  U.S. Capitol Police.

"We were raised saying 'Never again.' Never again is right now. It's this very moment," one of the protesters told Fox News.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest at Columbia University

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest at Columbia University in New York City, New York on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Dueling demonstrations for both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli student groups were hosted on the campus amidst calls for global protests regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

A spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations told Fox News they condemn Hamas and support a future that respects the rights and freedoms of all.

The Tides Foundation didn't respond to a request for comment.

William La Jeunesse joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in March 1998 and currently serves as a Senior National Correspondent.

