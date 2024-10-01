Some Biden 2020 voters say they don't know enough about Kamala Harris

Some Biden 2020 voters still want to know more about Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the election, telling the New York Times that they don't know enough about the Democratic nominee's policies.

"I need to hear more from Kamala Harris in terms of what she wants to do. I hear a lot from Trump, and I agree with some of his policies, but I don’t like his character. And I think I need to hear a little bit more from her for her to win my vote," Prince, a Democratic North Carolina voter, told the Times.

The New York Times spoke to 15 voters that voted for President Biden in 2020 in a Times Opinion focus group. While some said they still wanted more from Harris, by the end of the discussion, only three voters remained truly undecided between Harris and former President Trump.

"I don’t know that there’s much that Trump could say, because we already know what he’s like. I think for Harris, if she came out with a more specific outline of some of her policies and if I heard some policies that aren’t too good to be true, like the $25,000 home-buyer tax credit," a North Carolina Republican voter said.

72 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO A FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

The third person who was undecided, a 35-year-old Independent voter from Georgia, said he wanted to know more about Harris' plan for immigration and her economic policies.

The voter also said that he would be more invested in the vice presidential debate and hopes Gov. Tim Walz will be able to talk about Harris' policies in more detail.

An Independent voter from Nevada said while she leaned more towards Harris, she pulled back a bit because she didn't "know enough about her."

However, at the end of the discussion, the voter did not say she remained undecided.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The New York Times' moderator of the discussion, Magie Omero, asked the group what they liked best and least about the vice president and the former president.

One Michigan voter said what he liked best about Harris was that she was not Trump. Another said Harris is smart and "relatable." Others likened Trump to a dictator, and many suggested he was "self-centered."

"I don’t feel like she’s had time to set herself apart from what Biden’s been doing for the last four years. For the most part, she’s run with a similar plan. I don’t know that that’s the best plan," one of the Republican voters from North Carolina said, responding to the question about what they like least about Harris.

Another Republican voter agreed and added, "She gives the impression of a fresh perspective, but I don’t think we’ve had enough time to actually get details as to what that perspective is."

A Democratic Pennsylvania voter agreed with both Republicans and said they didn't know enough about Harris' agenda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if they were happy that Harris was the Democratic nominee, multiple people said they were not satisfied, as Harris is the current vice president.

"I’m not that satisfied. She has been the vice president for the past four years and not really implemented anything. I wish the economy were better, and I heard she was in charge of border issues. We could have done a little bit better for a Democratic candidate," one Wisconsin Democrat said. She also said Harris was "wishy-washy."