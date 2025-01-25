'Social Network' star questions tech elites as they pal around with Trump: Why not 'do good things for world?'

The actor who played Mark Zuckerberg in a movie more than a decade ago wondered why tech elites, including the Facebook founder are being so political instead of doing better things with their lives.

Actor Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed the Meta CEO in the 2010 film, "The Social Network", suggested to HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher that the prominent tech billionaires who have been supportive of Trump’s second term are not helping humanity in their new relationship with the world leader.

"I look at it from a very specific perspective, which is, if you’re so rich and powerful, why are you not just spending your days doing good things for the world?" Eisenberg said.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump made friendly relationships with multiple tech titans, among them Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and later, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Following Trump’s victory – which Musk campaigned for – Bezos and Zuckerberg expressed willingness to cooperate and even support the president’s second term agenda. Bezos declared that he was "very hopeful" about the second term and pledged money to Trump’s inaugural fund.

During a recent New York Times summit, Bezos said Trump "seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation."

"My point of view is, if I can help him do that, I’m going to help him. Because we do have too much regulation in this country," he added.

Zuckerberg, after donating nearly half a billion to The Democratic Party's get-out-the-vote efforts in 2020 and participating in what conservatives called censorship on social media for years, admitted he was inspired by Trump’s resilience throughout the campaign.

After Trump’s win, Zuckerberg made huge waves in the tech world by announcing the end of his sites’ fact-checking infrastructure. "We’re going to get rid of fact checkers" and replace them with community notes, already used on X," he said in a video from early January.

All three – along with other major tech moguls, attended Trump’s Inauguration ceremony on Monday, a move that seemed to perplex Eisenberg, who also depicted supervillain Lex Luthor as an evil tech bro in 2016’s "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"So it’s hard for me to understand the specifics of what they’re doing," the actor said. He pointed to his wife’s activism, noting her work is a contrast to that of the tech elites.

"You know, I married a woman who’s like this amazing activist. All she thinks about all day is, ‘How can I help the people who are most in need?' So when I watch these incredibly powerful people, I just think, ‘Why are you not spending your day helping people?'" he said, adding, "Why are you getting mired into this weird stuff — stuff I don’t really understand — and taking privacy concerns away, hurting people who are already hurting, marginalized people?"

Again, he said, "I’m just thinking, ‘Why are they not spending every day helping people?'"